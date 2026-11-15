Wancho Script and Unicode Journey Highlighted at Sweden’s Uppsala University﻿

UPPSALA, SWEDEN: Banwang Losu, developer of the Wancho Script and Founder and Executive Director of the Wancho Literary Mission (WLM) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, has visited Uppsala University, Sweden, for a series of academic engagements focused on the development, documentation and promotion of the Wancho language.

Losu visited the university from November 6 to 14, 2026, at the invitation of the Department of Linguistics and Philology, where he delivered academic talks and participated in scholarly discussions on the historical development and future of the Wancho language and its writing system.

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Focus on Script Development and Unicode Recognition

A major focus of the academic engagement was the journey behind the development of the Wancho Script and its expansion into technological and institutional domains.

Losu shared his experiences and research contributions related to the creation of a writing system for the Wancho language, the development of its digital foundation and its growing use in education, digital communication, linguistic research and institutional settings.

The discussions also highlighted the successful Unicode recognition of the Wancho Script, an important milestone that has enabled its wider use in digital platforms and modern communication technologies.

The academic programme explored how script development, digital technology, language documentation and community-based educational initiatives can contribute to the preservation of indigenous and endangered languages.

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International Academic Engagement

The programme was primarily coordinated by the Department of Linguistics and Philology at Uppsala University, facilitating discussions between international researchers and representatives involved in community-based language development.

The engagement helped strengthen the connection between academic linguistic research and the work being carried out by the Wancho Literary Mission for the preservation and promotion of the Wancho language.

Such academic exchanges can play an important role in documenting indigenous languages and exploring ways to strengthen their presence in education, research and digital communication.

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Role of the Wancho Literary Mission

The Wancho Literary Mission, founded by Banwang Losu, works for the preservation, promotion, development and institutionalisation of the Wancho language, literature, script and cultural heritage.

As its Founder and Executive Director, Losu has been involved in initiatives including script development, Unicode implementation, textbook preparation, language education, linguistic documentation and research.

The organisation has also focused on encouraging the use of the Wancho language among younger generations and strengthening its presence in formal education and academic publications.

These efforts have contributed to expanding the language’s presence beyond traditional oral and community spaces into the digital and academic domains.

‘A Valuable International Academic Platform’

Expressing gratitude following the visit, Losu said faculty members and colleagues at Uppsala University were helpful, supportive and cooperative throughout his academic stay.

He thanked the Department of Linguistics and Philology and the wider university community for their hospitality, encouragement and for providing an international platform for discussions on the Wancho language and indigenous language preservation.

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A Milestone for Wancho Language Research

The visit represents an important step in taking the Wancho language and its script beyond regional and national boundaries into international academic discussions.

It is expected to encourage further academic collaboration, research partnerships and greater global recognition of the Wancho language, its writing system and the cultural heritage of the Wancho community.

The engagement also highlights a broader challenge facing many indigenous languages—how traditional linguistic and cultural heritage can be preserved while adapting to the demands of modern education and digital technology.

For the Wancho language, the development of its script, its digital expansion and growing academic engagement are emerging as important components of that continuing journey.