Yingkiong to Host 4th GSBA Annual Championship in October 2027

YINGKIONG- Preparations have begun for the proposed hosting of the 4th Edition of the Greater Siang Badminton Association (GSBA) Annual Championship at Yingkiong in Upper Siang district in 2027, with a coordination meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ashok Tajo.

The meeting was attended by local MLA of the 34-Tuting-Yingkiong Assembly Constituency and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Alo Libang, along with Zilla Parishad representatives, Heads of Departments and other concerned stakeholders.

Addressing the meeting, Alo Libang welcomed the decision to host the upcoming championship in Yingkiong and described it as an important opportunity for Upper Siang district to host a regional sporting event of significant scale.

Also Read- Geku Degree College Students Rally Against Siang Dam Detentions

Assuring all possible support, Libang called upon all stakeholders to remain prepared and work collectively to ensure the successful organisation of the championship.

He emphasised the importance of showcasing the district’s communal harmony, brotherhood and traditional hospitality, particularly as players and officials from seven districts are expected to participate in the event. He urged the people and stakeholders to extend warm hospitality to visiting teams and ensure a memorable experience for participants.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ashok Tajo described the championship as an important opportunity to demonstrate Upper Siang’s organisational capabilities and preparedness to host major events. He assured that necessary arrangements would be made and appealed to Heads of Departments and other stakeholders to extend their cooperation whenever required.

Also Read- Tajong Talom Detained Again Minutes After Release from Pasighat Jail

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Smti Api Kombo and Zilla Parishad Members also assured their full cooperation and support for the successful conduct of the championship.

During the meeting, President of the Upper Siang District Badminton Association (USBA) and DDSE Shri Duhon Tekseng presented the association’s assessment of the existing level of preparedness. He also highlighted the need for further development of sports infrastructure to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event.

Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Dr. Nijhon Danggan, through a PowerPoint presentation, provided an overview of the Greater Siang Badminton Association, including its formation, objectives, motto and committee structure. The presentation also highlighted requirements related to logistics, financial support and resource mobilisation.

Also Read- Tapir Gao Says, Siang Dam ‘Will Be Built, Come What May’ Amid Protests

The meeting was also informed about the importance of coordinated planning well in advance, considering the expected participation of sporting talent and officials from seven districts.

Secretary of the USDBA, Kangir Jijong, delivered the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the district administration, elected representatives and other stakeholders for their cooperation and support.

Apart from preparations for the badminton championship, the meeting also deliberated on the proposal for developing a common ground, locally known as Giidii Notko, at Yingkiong.

The proposed common ground is intended to provide a shared platform for communities residing in the district headquarters to celebrate festivals and organise collective activities. The proposal highlighted its potential role in promoting cultural exchange, communal harmony and collective participation among different communities.

It may be noted that the first, second and third editions of the Greater Siang Badminton Association Annual Championship were held at Likabali, Aalo and Pasighat, respectively.

The 4th Edition, scheduled to be held at Yingkiong in October 2027, is expected to bring together badminton players from seven districts. Beyond competition, the championship is expected to strengthen inter-district bonding, promote a healthy sporting culture and foster unity and fraternity through sports.

The coordination meeting was attended by Heads of Departments, Zilla Parishad Members and other concerned stakeholders.