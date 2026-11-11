Tajong Talom Detained Again Minutes After Release from Pasighat Jail

PASIGHAT- Anti-dam activist and youth leader Tajong Talom was taken into police custody again shortly after his release on bail from Pasighat Jail on Wednesday evening, creating fresh tension among his family members and supporters who had gathered outside the jail.

Talom, one of the prominent voices opposing the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), had been in custody since October 24 in connection with violence that erupted during protests in Pasighat on October 23 and 24.

The District and Sessions Court, Pasighat, granted him bail earlier on Wednesday. According to available information, Talom was released at around 4:30 PM and walked out of the jail to a waiting crowd of family members and supporters.

However, police personnel present outside the jail gate reportedly moved in shortly afterwards and took him into custody again, leading to confusion and anger among those present.

Also Read- Tapir Gao Says, Siang Dam ‘Will Be Built, Come What May’ Amid Protests

Fresh Detention Linked to Another Case

Sources indicated that Talom’s fresh detention may be linked to another case arising from the same series of protests.

While no detailed official statement had been issued by the police or the State Government regarding the grounds for his re-detention as of Wednesday evening, a police officer reportedly said that the investigation was continuing as multiple cases had been registered in connection with the incidents.

Further details regarding the specific case under which Talom was taken into custody again were awaited.

Also Read- Amid Siang Protests, FAC Recommends Stage-I Forest Clearance for 1,000-MW Naying Project

Protests Over SUMP Turned Violent

The protests in Pasighat had begun over opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, but violence was reported during the agitation.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported, including the burning of an NHPC office, damage to parts of the Pasighat Police Station, and alleged attacks involving the residences of Adi legislators and political leaders.

Multiple cases were subsequently registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Talom has consistently denied involvement in the violence.

Around the time of his initial detention, he released a video message appealing to people to exercise their democratic right to protest peacefully and non-violently. He maintained that the detentions were connected to violence that broke out during the protests.

Also Read- Siang Par Sangram: Understanding the Controversy Around the Proposed Dam

Earlier Detention and Opposition to the Project

Talom was earlier intercepted by Assam Police in Sivasagar while reportedly travelling towards Delhi, where he intended to brief national media about the SUMP issue. He was subsequently handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Police.

He later resigned from the Adi Students’ Union, citing personal pressure and alleged harassment of his family in connection with his opposition to the proposed project.

Other activists, including human rights lawyer Ebo Mili and Otul Jerang, were also arrested in connection with cases arising from the protests, while several accused persons remain in judicial custody.

The proposed SUMP has generated strong concerns among sections of the local population and organisations, including the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, over its potential impact on indigenous communities, land, livelihoods and the environment in the Siang Valley.

Official Clarification Awaited

As of late Wednesday evening, no detailed official police or government statement had been issued regarding the specific grounds for Tajong Talom’s fresh detention.

The developments have once again drawn attention to the ongoing legal action following the violent incidents in Pasighat and the continuing opposition to the proposed mega hydropower project.

Further updates regarding Talom’s legal status and the police investigation are awaited.