Governor Receives Holy Relics of Lord Buddha at Namsai

NAMSAI: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.) received the sacred relics of Lord Buddha Shakyamuni at Nalung Helipad in Namsai on November 14, marking the final leg of the sacred exposition in the state after Tawang and Bomdila.

The arrival of the holy relics drew a large public response, with people from different walks of life and various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh lining the approximately eight-kilometre ceremonial route to pay their respects.

The Governor, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet Minister Dasanglu Pull, local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and religious leaders, joined the ceremonial procession from Nalung Helipad to the Golden Pagoda, Kongmu Kham.

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A Major Spiritual Gathering

At the Golden Pagoda, the Governor participated in the enshrining of the sacred relics, mass prayers and the taking of the Five Precepts, the core ethical and moral guidelines for Buddhist lay practitioners.

Describing the occasion as a profound spiritual privilege, the Governor said the holy relics symbolise the life, enlightenment and timeless teachings of Lord Buddha.

He said Buddha showed humanity the path from suffering to peace, ignorance to wisdom and hatred to compassion.

According to the Governor, the sacred exposition represents a significant spiritual milestone for Arunachal Pradesh and further strengthens the state’s cultural and historical bonds with the Buddhist world.

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Call to Carry Buddha’s Message Beyond the Sacred Gathering

The Governor expressed hope that the exposition would inspire devotees, students and visitors to take the message of Lord Buddha beyond the sacred gathering and translate it into their everyday conduct.

He said Buddha’s teachings could help build a society founded on dignity, equality and mutual respect.

Highlighting the relevance of Buddhist philosophy in the contemporary world, the Governor said humanity today faces challenges including conflict, intolerance, violence and growing materialism.

He noted that the Four Noble Truths, Noble Eightfold Path and the Middle Path continue to offer guidance for ethical living, self-discipline, responsible leadership and social harmony.

The Governor emphasised that peace must begin within individuals and should be reflected through kindness in words, wisdom in thoughts and compassion in actions.

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Compassion, Peace and Environmental Protection

Sharing his experiences of serving across the Himalayan region—from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, including Bhutan—the Governor said Buddhist philosophy had significantly enriched his understanding of life.

He encouraged people to practice compassion, promote peace through education, protect the environment, uphold ethical leadership and preserve and share Arunachal Pradesh’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

The Governor also commended the collective efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum, New Delhi, the International Buddhist Confederation, the Holy Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha Darshan Coordination Committee, Itanagar, the state government, district administration and Buddhist organisations for making the historic exposition possible.

Deputy Chief Minister Calls Arrival a Rare Blessing

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the arrival of the holy relics in Arunachal Pradesh as a rare blessing and a precious opportunity for devotees to offer prayers and pay homage.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s unique spiritual landscape, where Theravada, Mahayana and Vajrayana traditions coexist peacefully while remaining connected through the common teachings of Lord Buddha.

He also referred to renewed efforts to preserve India’s Buddhist heritage, develop Buddhist pilgrimage circuits and strengthen cultural and spiritual ties with Buddhist nations.

International Buddhist Confederation Exhibition Inaugurated

On the occasion, the Governor inaugurated an International Buddhist Confederation Exhibition focusing on the life and teachings of Lord Buddha.

The exhibition also highlights India’s civilisational contribution to the world and Arunachal Pradesh’s enduring spiritual and cultural connections with the Buddhist world.

The Governor expressed hope that the exhibition would help visitors better understand the life of Siddhartha Gautama, his journey towards enlightenment, the historical significance of Buddhism and its universal message of peace, compassion, non-violence and human brotherhood.

He said the presentation of Buddhist history and philosophy through an engaging exhibition could make India’s rich Buddhist heritage more accessible to younger generations, students, scholars and the general public.

The ceremonial programme also featured a cultural presentation by the Tai Khamti Singpho Cultural Society, along with artists from Thailand, reflecting the spiritual significance of the sacred relics exposition.

The arrival of the holy relics at Namsai, following their exposition in Tawang and Bomdila, marks the culmination of an important spiritual journey across Arunachal Pradesh, bringing together devotees and reinforcing the state’s deep and diverse Buddhist heritage.