Centre approves 27 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Here is the list

The projects approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

April 4, 2022
NEW DELHI-    The Centre Government has approved 27 road projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) in Arunachal Pradesh, to improve road connectivity in the frontier state, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West posted, “Another huge development gift to my home State Arunachal Pradesh by Narendra Modi Government. Thank you Nitin Gadkari Ji for the approval. These 27 Road projects under CRIF with project cost of Rs 553.48 crore will provide a big boost to road development in Arunachal Pradesh”.

The projects approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways include construction of road from Boa Sango to Neomi (14 km) in Kra Daadi district at Rs 20 crore, and extension and improvement of road from Seram to Bijari in East Siang district. It also includes construction of cement concrete pavement road in Mechuka township in Shi-Yomi district, bordering China.

Here is the list of Approved Road Projects

