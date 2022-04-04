Arunachal: Governor addresses Sepecial Sainik Sammelan at Wellington

ADVERTISEMENT

WELLINGTON (Tamil Nadu ) The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed a Special Sainik Sammelan at Madras Regimental Center (MRC), Wellington in Tamil Nadu on 4th April 2022. The Colonel of the Regiment, Madras Regiment, Lt. General Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM and Commandant, MRC, Brig. Rajeshwar Singh, SC, SM, alongwith Commanding Officers and senior serving officers of Madras Regiment and JCOs and Jawans of the Regimental Center attended it.

In his address, the Governor emphasised on being professionally competent, patriotic, dutiful and mission oriented. This, he said, can be achieved by commitment, sacrifice and taking pride in belonging to one’s fold.

The Governor exhorted the instructors, who are training the recruits to motivate and encourge the recruits to be the best soldiers of the country. He said it is the commitment of the trainer officers and non-commissioned instructors to provide strong training foundation for the recruits to enhance the fighting strength of the Nation.

The Governor stressed on physical fitness and marksmenship of the soldiers, which he said are the basic need and skills of the soldiers. He also called for imbibing the spirit of responsibility in each soldier as the important stakeholder in their Battalions.

The Governor presented Governor’s Citations to 10th Battalion and 16th Battalion of The Madras Regiment for their excellent operational roles, maintaining extremely good relations with the District Administration and creating an excellent bonhomie with the civil population. He wished the Battalions all success in their future assignments.

The Governor also presented Citation to Madras Regimental Center (MRC), Wellington, which was received by the Commandant MRC for adopting ingenious methods of training the recruits and administration, creating additional infrastructure and commissioning a much needed Baffle Range in MRC to transform the raw recruits into battle worthy combatants.

Later the Governor interacted with all ranks and families of 18 MADRAS and 7 MADRAS. The Governor was commissioned in 18th Battalion of The Madras Regiment and commanded 7th Battalion of the Regiment.