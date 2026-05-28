Arunachal: NABARD Projects ₹80.65 Crore Priority Sector Credit Potential for Lohit in FY27

TEZU- The District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meetings for Lohit district covering the quarters ending December 2025 and March 2026 were held on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the District Civil Secretariat in Tezu.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Lohit district, Kesang Ngurup Damo, and attended by representatives of NABARD, banking institutions, district officials and line departments associated with agriculture, planning and rural development.

Among those present were Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager (District Development), NABARD; Ojing Taboh, Lead District Manager (LDM), Lohit; branch managers of State Bank of India, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Apex Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with officials from Agriculture and Allied Departments, the District Planning Office and the District Information and Public Relations Office.

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During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner formally launched the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for Lohit district for the financial year 2026–27. Officials stated that the ACP has been prepared on the basis of the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) developed by NABARD.

Addressing the gathering, NABARD AGM Kamal Roy informed participants that the district’s total assessed credit potential under the Priority Sector for 2026–27 stands at ₹80.65 crore. Of this, ₹40.57 crore has been allocated for the Agriculture and Allied Sector.

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Roy stated that the Potential Linked Credit Plan functions as a roadmap for banks to facilitate credit flow into priority sectors and serves as the basis for framing the district’s Annual Credit Plan.

Lead District Manager Ojing Taboh presented a detailed review of the district’s banking performance through a PowerPoint presentation. The review covered indicators such as the Credit-Deposit Ratio, priority sector lending, implementation of Atma Nirbhar schemes related to agriculture and allied sectors, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY), PM MUDRA Yojana, social security schemes and SHG-Bank linkage programmes.

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During the discussions, Kamal Roy emphasised the need for increased institutional credit support to agriculture and allied activities. He also highlighted the significance of Financial Literacy Programmes and discussed opportunities available under the Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres (ACABC) Scheme.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo stressed the importance of coordination between banks and government departments for achieving district development targets. He advised banks to ensure timely processing of loan proposals and called for effective implementation of government-sponsored schemes and social security programmes aimed at improving the economic conditions of rural households.