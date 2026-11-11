Pema Khandu Distributes Appointment Orders to 529 Successful Candidates of JECRE 2025, TGT and CGL Exams

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday distributed appointment orders to around 529 successful candidates recruited through the Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination 2025, Trained Graduate Teacher Examination 2026 and Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026.

The appointments represent a significant addition to the State Government’s workforce, with 382 newly recommended Trained Graduate Teachers forming the largest group among the recruits. The Chief Minister said the recruitment process reflected the government’s continued focus on transparent, merit-based selection and employment opportunities for educated youth.

Addressing a ceremony at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar, Khandu said the newly appointed candidates were entering public service at a time when the government was working to strengthen institutions and improve administrative capacity across the State.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects at Yatdam

The Trained Graduate Teacher Examination 2026 witnessed strong competition, with 10,665 applications received and more than 10,500 candidates appearing for the written examination held on July 12. Of these, 1,116 candidates qualified for the viva-voce stage, while more than 1,000 were interviewed following document verification.

Ultimately, 382 candidates were recommended against 389 advertised vacancies, reflecting the highly competitive nature of the recruitment process.

Khandu described teaching as one of the most important professions and said the newly recruited teachers would have a significant responsibility in improving educational outcomes and shaping the future of students. He particularly highlighted the need to strengthen teaching in subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Geography and Economics.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Inaugurates Geothermal Drying Unit in Dirang, Seeks Seismic Project Clearance

The Chief Minister said the Junior Engineer recruitment process had also resulted in the recommendation of eight candidates with benchmark disabilities, including candidates in the categories of blindness and low vision.

Their results had remained in a sealed cover following the 2025 examination until an order of the Hon’ble High Court dated September 16. Following the declaration of their results, two candidates were recommended for the Public Works Department, five for the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department, and one for the Power Department.

Congratulating the candidates, Khandu said their selection on merit demonstrated their capabilities and would enable them to contribute to the development of critical infrastructure, including roads, water supply and power networks.

Also Read- Locals Protest Proposed FAD Project in Papum Pare’s Mepsoro Village

Meanwhile, the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) received 27,736 applications. While more than 24,700 candidates downloaded their admit cards, 18,406 appeared for the written examination held on August 30.

A total of 139 candidates were selected, including 36 Personal Assistants, two Librarians and 101 Upper Division Clerks.

Highlighting the broader recruitment record of the State Government, Khandu said the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had conducted around 87 examinations since 2016, resulting in approximately 2,914 appointments.

Also Read- Tapir Gao Says, Siang Dam ‘Will Be Built, Come What May’ Amid Protests

The APSSB, since its establishment, had conducted 39 examinations and issued appointment orders to around 6,038 candidates. According to the Chief Minister, the State Government had issued nearly 10,000 appointment orders over the past decade.

Khandu said the establishment of the APSSB was aimed at replacing the earlier department-wise recruitment system for Group C and Group D posts with a common and transparent selection platform. He also referred to reforms undertaken in the APPSC to strengthen recruitment procedures and address shortcomings in the system.

Calling upon the newly appointed employees to maintain integrity and accountability, the Chief Minister said government service was not merely employment but a responsibility towards the people.

He cautioned against corruption, malpractice and complacency, urging the appointees to discharge their duties with sincerity and dedication.

Khandu also encouraged young people to explore opportunities beyond conventional government employment, including entrepreneurship, innovation and private-sector ventures. He referred to initiatives such as the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park, which provides support to aspiring entrepreneurs through training, seed funding and institutional linkages.

The Chief Minister said the government was working towards the broader vision of Viksit Arunachal Pradesh 2047 and Viksit Bharat 2047, and called for greater youth participation in different sectors of development.

He further informed that appointment orders for Assistant Professors would be distributed shortly, while additional recruitment-related appointments in departments including the Police and Forest were also expected in the coming weeks.

Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, the Chief Secretary, Commissioners, Secretaries, officials of APPSC and APSSB, and district administration officials were present at the programme.