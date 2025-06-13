Arunachal: Flood Impact Reviewed at Raga

RAGA– A high-level Flood Assessment Review Meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Raga to evaluate ground reports and strengthen the district’s response to recent flood damage. The session was chaired by Deputy Commissioner J.T. Obi, with the active presence of local MLA Rotom Tebin, and was attended by HoDs, Panchayat leaders, Circle Officers, and line department officials.

Officials from departments such as PHE & WSD, RWD, PWD, and Power presented detailed assessments of the damage and highlighted voluntary restoration work already undertaken. These included reconnecting disrupted power lines, repairing water pipelines, and unblocking key roadways to restore connectivity and essential services.

Circle Officers from Raga and Kamporijo and ADC Gepen provided updates from their respective jurisdictions, painting a clear picture of the challenges on the ground. ZPMs present at the meeting appreciated the district administration’s swift relief response and commended MLA Rotom Tebin for his supportive presence throughout the crisis.

Also Read- Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

ZPM P.L. Murtem (Sigin) made a strong appeal to department heads, urging them not to delay restoration work while awaiting state funds, and instead act proactively with available resources.

In his remarks, DC Obi emphasized coordination as the cornerstone of effective flood response, asserting that no area under the administration will be neglected. He stressed that the aim was to ensure every affected citizen receives timely aid, rejecting any claims of “step-motherly” treatment.

Also Read- 7th District-Level NCORD Meeting Stresses Departmental Convergence to Strengthen Drug-Free Initiatives

MLA Tebin, while appreciating ongoing efforts, issued clear instructions for all departments to prepare “before-and-after” photographic reports documenting flood and landslide damages. He proposed the formation of flood response committees in each administrative circle from 17 June, headed by the Circle Officers and coordinated by the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO). The final compiled reports are to be submitted within a week of the committee’s formation.

In a moving moment, MLA Tebin thanked the Highway Department for clearing a key route in Loth (Kei Panyor area), enabling the return of the body of late Banor Sida’s daughter to Raga. He called the act a preservation of cultural dignity and a tribute to the late Sida Banor, an iconic Nyishi singer from Kamle.

Finally, recognizing health risks post-flood, the MLA directed the District Medical Officer (DMO) to ensure medical personnel are deployed in all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to mitigate potential disease outbreaks.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to coordinated disaster response, community well-being, and continued vigilance as the monsoon season approaches.