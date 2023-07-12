25 helipads are operational in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh has 25 operational helipads and three advanced landing grounds ready for commercial flights, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief minister also said that there has been a big boost to road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh where 2,838 km roads are now built every year.

Arunachal CM interact with ArSLM, DMMUs and BMMUs officials

“Air connectivity not only bridges distances by connecting people and cultures but also boosts tourism, facilitates trade and fosters cooperation. We are investing to create robust air connectivity to unlock the limitless possibilities it offers!” he said on Tuesday.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 25 helipads are currently operational while two Dornier aircraft are leased for earmarked operations.

The airport in Pasighat has been operational since May, 2018 while Tezu and Zero towns are connected through commercial civil operations.

Khandu said seven advanced landing grounds are operational at Vijoynagar, Walong, Tuting, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat and Mechuka and three advanced landing grounds at Walong, Tuting and Mechuka are ready for commercial flights.

“Sky is not the limit,” he said, adding the state has been awarded ‘Best Emerging State in Aviation Sector’ in Wings India 2022 conference.

Khandu said there has been a big boost to road connectivity and Arunachal Pradesh has seen 64 per cent increase in road length since 2016.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates CM HELPS centre at Tawang

A total of 19,863 km roads have been built in Arunachal Pradesh and on an average 2,838 km roads were built every year.

The chief minister said there has been a 65 per cent increase in road density in the state and the Arunachal Frontier Highway and Trans Arunachal Highway have been commissioned.

“There is a huge increase in the length of national highway in the last seven years. A sum of Rs 44,000 crore has been spent for new 2,857 km national highway in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.