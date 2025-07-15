ADVERTISMENT
North EastVIRAL

VIRAL Video: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

Identified as Manik Ali, he joyfully declared, “I am free from today,” while pouring approximately 40 litres of milk from four buckets over himself in a viral video

Last Updated: 15/07/2025
1 minute read
VIRAL Video: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

VIRAL Video- A man from Barliapar village, Nalbari district in Assam, has captured national attention by celebrating his divorce in a highly unconventional way—bathing himself in milk. Identified as Manik Ali, he joyfully declared, “I am free from today,” while pouring approximately 40 litres of milk from four buckets over himself in a viral video

According to Ali, his wife repeatedly eloped with her lover—at least twice during their marriage—while he maintained silence “for the sake of their daughter.” After legal separation was finalized, Ali took his milk bath as a symbolic act of liberation and cleansing .

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Watch Video 

Captured outside his home on a plastic sheet, the 40-litre milk shower was meant to mark his “freedom day.” The video quickly garnered millions of views, triggering a wide array of reactions, from amusement to ethical concern over wasting milk.

Watch Viral Video-  Little Boy’s School Escape in Arunachal Pradesh Goes Viral, Showcasing Teachers’ Dedication

Local reports confirm Ali’s wife left him twice, but he brought her back both times until he could no longer tolerate the instability. “My advocate informed me yesterday that the divorce was finalised. So, today I’m bathing in milk to celebrate my freedom,” Ali explained.

The viral spectacle resonates as a cultural flashpoint, prompting public debate on personal celebration, wastefulness, and the emotional complexity of modern relationships.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/07/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Meghalaya: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder update, Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested

Meghalaya: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder update, Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button