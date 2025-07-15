VIRAL Video: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

VIRAL Video- A man from Barliapar village, Nalbari district in Assam, has captured national attention by celebrating his divorce in a highly unconventional way—bathing himself in milk. Identified as Manik Ali, he joyfully declared, “I am free from today,” while pouring approximately 40 litres of milk from four buckets over himself in a viral video

According to Ali, his wife repeatedly eloped with her lover—at least twice during their marriage—while he maintained silence “for the sake of their daughter.” After legal separation was finalized, Ali took his milk bath as a symbolic act of liberation and cleansing .

Watch Video

Captured outside his home on a plastic sheet, the 40-litre milk shower was meant to mark his “freedom day.” The video quickly garnered millions of views, triggering a wide array of reactions, from amusement to ethical concern over wasting milk.

Local reports confirm Ali’s wife left him twice, but he brought her back both times until he could no longer tolerate the instability. “My advocate informed me yesterday that the divorce was finalised. So, today I’m bathing in milk to celebrate my freedom,” Ali explained.

The viral spectacle resonates as a cultural flashpoint, prompting public debate on personal celebration, wastefulness, and the emotional complexity of modern relationships.