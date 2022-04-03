ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society mourns demise of Mrs 𝗬𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗶

April 3, 2022
DAPORIJO- The Nguri Abu Society deeply mourns the sudden demise of Mrs 𝗬𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗶 𝗪/𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗸 𝗡𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗶 of Daporijo Forest colony, Upper Subansiri district Arunachal Pradesh. 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗬𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗶, A centenarian, has been confirmed to be the oldest member of the society.

Nguri Abu Society  in it’s press release informed tha ” Late Yat Nguri was suffering from prolonged physical ailments and expired on the morning of 3rd April 2022,  at her son Tari Nguri Residence Forest colony Daporijo. She is survived by her 3 sons, and a wonderful legacy of grand children”.

The society  expresses its sympathies to the bereaved family and prays that the Almighty God offer eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family in their time of sadness to bear the irreparable loss.

