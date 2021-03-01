Arunachal: KVIC  working tirelessly to promote Khadi and Khadi based industries- Duyu Tamo

ITANAGAR- KVIC has been working tirelessly to promote, facilitate and assist the establishment and development of Khadi and Khadi based industries and also cottage industries in the state, said Duyu Tamo, member KVIC (NE) zone

To make the traditional industries more productive and competitive and facilitate their sustainable development, the Government of India has also launched a Scheme of fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), he informed.

“Till date Arunachal has a three KVIC unit which is located at Doimukh, Nagarlagun and Tawang,” said Duyu. Adding that Bamboo stick Agarwati manufacturing unit will be commissioned in state within 6 six month at the estimated cost of 10 crores.

At the cost of Rs. 15 lakhs, KVIC have also initiated a construction of home stay at village Chullyu which is a tourist hub under Lower Subansiri district. Monpa handmade paper unit at Tawang has already started to sell its product only, he added.