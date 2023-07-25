Arunachal: Bamin Siri awarded Diamond of Asia-international Award

ZIRO- Renowned Apatani entrepreneur of Lower Subansiri District Bamin Siri and his M/S Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd. was conferred the Diamond of Asia-international Award at Bangkok on 23rd July last.

Siri, the chairman of M/S Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd. was awarded the International award for his ‘outstanding contribution in professional achievement and individual excellence in his respective field’ during the International Seminar on Indo-Thai Friendship Asia Summit held at Bongkok, Thailand.

Organized by the Organization for Commerce and Industry Forum (OCIF) Thailand, Siri and his M/S Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd. had been shortlisted by the Research Committee and Advisory Board of OCIF for the coveted International award.

The function was attended by His Excellency Korn Dabbaransi, former Prime Minister of Thailand, Paul Pornthep Sri Narula, founder and CEO of M/S Syncate C.Ltd, Bangkok, Dr. M.S Prakash, senior Pediatrician and President of Advisory Board of JMJ Educational Society, Bangalore, Dr. Nandini Tiwari, famous poet, author, writer and anchor from Chhattisgarh and Dr.Ravi Kant, secretary of Ravi Kant Punam B.Ed College, Nawada, Bihar.

Formed in 1999 with 12 members and 5 board members, Siri and his M/S Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd. has already won several national and international awards the latest being the Indo-Balinese Achiever’s Award presented by Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Dr.V.B Soni on 9th December 2022 at Bali, Indonesia.