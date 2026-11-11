Indefinite Economic Blockade by ANSU and ANYA Begins at Bhalukpong and Nechiphu﻿

BHALUKPONG/NECHIPHU- An indefinite economic blockade jointly called by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) began at 5 AM on Wednesday at the strategic Bhalukpong check gate and Zero Point at Nechiphu in West Kameng district.

The blockade has severely restricted commercial and general vehicular movement through the two key transit points, affecting important routes connecting West Kameng, Tawang and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh with Assam.

The organisations launched the agitation following the expiry of a 12-hour ultimatum issued on November 10, alleging that their demands relating to the October 24 incident and broader concerns involving the security and rights of the Nyishi community had not been adequately addressed.

According to ANSU and ANYA, only specified emergency and essential services are being allowed to pass through the blockade points.

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Indian Army convoys, ambulances, emergency medical referrals, fire services and executive magistrates on active duty have been exempted from the restrictions. Certain other essential and festival-related movements have also been exempted under organisational advisories.

ANSU General Secretary Mai Aram Camdir, speaking from the Bhalukpong check gate, said vehicular movement had been restricted along arterial routes connecting Bhalukpong, Bomdila, Tawang and Seppa.

The organisations have appealed to the public, commercial vehicle operators and businesses to avoid unnecessary travel and not attempt to bypass the blockade.

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Four Major Demands

In their November 10 press release, ANSU and ANYA listed four major demands, including the arrest of all accused persons identified in connection with the October 24 incident, subject to due process.

The organisations have also sought action against police officials over allegations of negligence and procedural lapses, including an impartial inquiry into the handling of the cases.

Other demands include the protection of the rights, privileges and legitimate benefits of permanent Nyishi settlers in Bhalukpong and other parts of West Kameng, with reference to the Bomdila Declaration of 2012 and the Bhalukpong Declaration of 2015.

The organisations have further demanded a time-bound and permanent resolution of jurisdictional and boundary-related issues concerning Bhalukpong, including clarification and demarcation of claims related to the Aka domain in consultation with stakeholders.

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Tensions and Allegations

ANSU and ANYA have accused local police of negligence, partiality and procedural lapses amid tensions involving the Nyishi and Hrusso (Aka) communities.

The organisations have referred to several earlier incidents, including the reported burning of houses at Deputa Nyishi Village, an alleged assault on Forest Guards and the October 24 assault on two Nyishi youths at the Transport Federation Check Gate.

They have also raised concerns over a subsequent alleged attack involving a family member and community representatives at Bhalukpong Health Centre.

However, these allegations and demands remain matters requiring administrative and legal examination.

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Police Action and Official Position

According to the available information, West Kameng Superintendent of Police Dr Dorjee Wangdi Thongon had earlier assured action and arrests in connection with a recent incident.

Police authorities also acknowledged a lapse involving the Officer-in-Charge of Bhalukpong Police Station. The officer was suspended, and the Officer-in-Charge of Singchung Police Station was assigned charge, according to the information available.

However, the protesting organisations maintain that their core demands, particularly those relating to the October 24 incident, remain unresolved.

As of the latest available reports, a detailed official response from the West Kameng district administration or the State Government specifically addressing the indefinite blockade and all four demands was awaited.

Police personnel have been deployed at the blockade points to maintain law and order.

Impact on Connectivity

Bhalukpong and Nechiphu serve as strategically important entry and transit points for several districts of western Arunachal Pradesh. Any prolonged restriction on movement could affect the transportation of essential goods and regular passenger traffic to West Kameng and Tawang, besides disrupting connectivity with other parts of the State.

Visuals and local reports from the blockade sites showed restricted vehicular movement and gatherings of protesters.

ANSU and ANYA have maintained that the agitation is being conducted through democratic and constitutional means. The organisations have urged the Chief Minister, Home Department, district administration and police authorities to intervene and address the issues while ensuring communal harmony.

The economic blockade remains in force indefinitely, with further developments expected following any government intervention or talks between the authorities and the protesting organisations.