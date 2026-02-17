Arunachal: Mentally Distressed Man Rescued in Daporijo

DAPORIJO- In a coordinated humanitarian intervention, the District Administration of Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district facilitated the rescue and evacuation of a mentally distressed and injured individual who had reportedly remained immobile in an open area of Daporijo town for several months.

The rescued person, identified as Tayu Mosu, son of late Tapa Mosu from Sarta village, was shifted to a shelter home in Itanagar for medical care, rehabilitation and temporary accommodation. Officials said the evacuation was carried out with prior consent and coordination with the family members, who were present during the operation.

The rescue effort was undertaken with the assistance of Deepak Nabam Living Home, a social welfare organisation. Its chairman, Deepak Nabam, travelled from Itanagar to Daporijo along with his team to oversee the evacuation process. According to Nabam, the initiative was led by the District Administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo and Town Magistrate Ama Nungnu Mara.

Also Read- RIWATCH Hosts Book Exhibition at Manau Poi Festival

Administrative sources stated that logistical coordination and financial assistance were provided to ensure immediate medical attention, safe transportation and rehabilitation support for the rescued individual. The Deputy Commissioner reportedly commended the role of the shelter home and civil society members who participated in the operation.

Family members expressed gratitude to the authorities and the shelter home for facilitating treatment and extending financial and emotional support. Officials described the rescue as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen humanitarian outreach and social protection mechanisms in the district.

Also Read- Water Crisis Concerns Rise in Deomali and Longding

While such interventions highlight administrative responsiveness, they also draw attention to the broader challenges of mental health care accessibility and social support systems in remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh, where vulnerable individuals often remain outside institutional care for extended periods.

The District Administration reiterated its commitment to continue welfare-oriented initiatives, emphasising rehabilitation, dignity and community support for vulnerable populations.