Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Chaupal, Flags Off Tractor Rally

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Chowna Mein, attended a Chaupal Beithak under the VB G RAM G initiative and flagged off a tractor rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Namsai district unit, highlighting themes of rural development and grassroots participation. The event saw the presence of farmers, party workers, and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Mein said the initiative reflects efforts to strengthen rural infrastructure and extend governance benefits to remote communities. Referring to national development programmes, he emphasised the importance of last-mile delivery and collective participation in implementing welfare schemes. He also highlighted the role of self-help groups and emerging start-up initiatives in creating new livelihood opportunities for youth in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Deputy Chief Minister underlined the need for transparency, systematic monitoring, and accurate documentation at the panchayat level to ensure effective implementation of government schemes. According to him, coordinated planning, responsible financial management, and the adoption of technology are key to improving the utilisation of development funds.

Later in the day, Mein inaugurated a Botanical Garden at Noi Chenam Tengapani in Namsai, accompanied by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, and officials from various departments. Describing the garden as a step towards biodiversity conservation and ecological awareness, he said initiatives of this nature contribute to preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s natural resources while promoting environmental education.

The Botanical Garden features thematic plant sections, zones dedicated to indigenous and rare species, medicinal plant areas, walking trails, interpretation spaces, nursery facilities, and a cafeteria for visitors. Officials said the space is intended to function both as a conservation site and a community learning centre.

Mein congratulated the Namsai Forest Division and the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for completing the project and reiterated the government’s focus on balancing rural empowerment with environmental sustainability. Observers note that such initiatives reflect a broader emphasis on integrating ecological conservation with local development agendas in the state.