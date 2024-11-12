ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv Singh visit Likha Kamin Model Fish Farm

Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv underscored the importance of progress in Northeast.

Last Updated: November 12, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv Singh visit Likha Kamin Model Fish Farm

YACHULI-  Union Minister of Panchayati Raj & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ranjan Rajiv Singh on his maiden visit to Keyi Panyor district today visited Model Fish Farm of Likha Kamin at Yachuli.

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Agri & Allied Gabriel D Wangsu, RD Minister Ojing Tasing, Talem Taboh Advisor to RD Minister, Toko Tatung MLA Yachuli, DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and SP Angad Mehta were also with him.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv underscored the importance of progress in Northeast. Reiterating that without taking NE along India’s vision of Vikshit Bharat cannot be possible.

Also Read- NCORD Meeting to Strengthen Efforts Against Drug Trafficking held in Tawang

He also stated that Arunachal being his maiden visit to NE has opened the door to the whole of NE and any kind of support needed from the Centre shall be extended to the state without any lapses.

MLA Toko Tatung in his address highlighted the immense potential of Keyi Panyor in pisciculture taking the example of the Model Fish Farm, and at the same time seeking the much needed support from Centre for developing that sector.

Other notable dignitaries present were ZPC Keyi Panyor, ZPMs of Keyi Panyor and other district officials.

Tags
Last Updated: November 12, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: 10th Yamin Hazarika Women of Substance Award conferred to Padmashri Mamang Dai

Arunachal: 10th Yamin Hazarika Women of Substance Award conferred to Padmashri Mamang Dai

Arunachal: River Dolphins Conservation Awareness Programme Held at Borguli

Arunachal: River Dolphins Conservation Awareness Programme Held at Borguli

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends 12th ABVP State Conference in Tezu

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends 12th ABVP State Conference in Tezu

Arunachal: Tawang Admin Prepares for Janjati Gaurav Diwas to Commemorate Birsa Munda's Birthday

Arunachal: Tawang Admin Prepares for Janjati Gaurav Diwas to Commemorate Birsa Munda’s Birthday

Arunachal: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng flags off Eco-tour team to Kaziranga National Park

Arunachal: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng flags off Eco-tour team to Kaziranga National Park

Arunachal: Tawang MLA felicitated meritorious students at GJMS Award ceremony

Arunachal: Tawang MLA felicitated meritorious students at GJMS Award ceremony

Arunachal: Education Minister reviews school merger plans in follow up to Chintan Shivir

Arunachal: Education Minister reviews school merger plans in follow up to Chintan Shivir

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches “Jal Utsav Campaign” in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches “Jal Utsav Campaign” in Namsai

Arunachal CM hails induction of 100 MBBS students in TRIHMS

Arunachal: TRIHMS inducts 100 MBBS students in presense of CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Koyu village sets up check-point to control illegal drugs peddling, hunting etc

Arunachal: Koyu village sets up check-point to control illegal drugs peddling, hunting etc

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button