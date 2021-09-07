Arunachal: WSU and RSU demand immediate construction of Govt HSS Kanubari road

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- The Wancho Students’ Union ( WSU ) & Rujen Students’ Union (RSU) demanded immediate construction and renovation of Government Higher Secondary school Kanubari road.

Through a memorandum, unions informed about the dilapidated condition of the above mentioned road , to Advisor to Minister Agriculture & Horticulture -Cum- Spokesperson Govt of AP, through ADC Kanubari.

Pongngoi Joham , President WSU, informed that ” the narrow and congestion of roadway is resulting to be the high risk of road accident in due course of time. Besides this the specification and alignment of roadway was not well planned which causes more vulnerable to travel through this road either by the vehicle or walking.

” It is indeed a very important and foremost duty of the administrative and concerns department to construct the road for the safety and security of the students, teachers, and staffs” said Chanwang Wangsa, President RSU

Unions requested to the concern department for early intervention of the road site without further delay, so that the consequences of unseen activities should not be occurred in near future.

The Wancho Students’ Union & Rujen Students’ Union has appeal to authorities to take early steps in this particular issue and construct the road as earliest.