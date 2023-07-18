ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

He was found hanging inside the generator room within the police station around 6.30am, the official said.

Last Updated: July 18, 2023
Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

SIANG: An officer in-charge of a police station in Arunachal Pradesh hanged himself on Monday morning, a police official said.

Sub-inspector S Kri, the officer in-charge of Kaying police station in Siang district, was found hanging inside the generator room within the police station around 6.30am, the official said.

Kri, who hailed from Tezu in Lohit district, was supposed to attend a routine meeting at Boleng, the headquarters of Siang district, the official said, adding that the reason for his suicide was not known.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on, the official said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem.

