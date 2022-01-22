Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Sewing Machines to women folk

Story Highlights These Sewing Machines will empower the beneficiaries to generate income for their livelihood.

LONGDING- In it’s continuous endeavour to strengthen the bond with the Locals, Longding battalion of Assam Rifles distributed six Sewing Machines and it’s accessories to the needy women folk of Wanu village on 22 Jan 22.

One of the machine was also presented to a Veer Nari, Mrs Phehseng Wangjen, w/o Late Rfn (GD) Rangpha Wangjen of 44 AR. These Sewing Machines will empower the beneficiaries to generate income for their livelihood.

All the villagers & the womenfolk expressed their gratitude to Longding battalion of Assam Rifles for the noble gesture. The Sewing Machines were distributed in the presence of ZPM of Kanubari block and Vill auth of Wanu Villages .