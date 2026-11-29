ZIRO- Nearly 900 runners participated in the Ziro Honour Run 2026 on Sunday, bringing together Indian Army personnel, local residents, women athletes and young fitness enthusiasts in a community sporting event organised under the theme “Three Distances, One Valley.”

The event was organised by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army in partnership with the Lower Subansiri District Administration. Beyond the sporting competition, the initiative aimed to promote a culture of fitness and encourage young people to adopt regular physical exercise as part of their daily lives.

Local MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme and Superintendent of Police Techi Hanyir were among those present. SP Hanyir also participated in the run alongside local residents, reflecting the event’s emphasis on community engagement and solidarity.

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The event featured three race categories: a 21-km Half Marathon, a 10-km Honour Run and a 5-km Fun Run, with separate men’s and women’s divisions. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three finishers in each category, while all participants who completed their respective races received medals, certificates and event T-shirts.

Competition remained close across the three distances, with athletes securing podium finishes in both men’s and women’s divisions.

In the 21-km Half Marathon, Arif Ali secured first place in the men’s category, followed by Fool Singh and Kamal Kumar. In the women’s division, Nedi Ngi emerged as the winner, while Annu Pal and Anamika Devi finished second and third, respectively.

In the 10-km Honour Run, Vishal Yadav claimed the men’s title, with Rakesh Yadav and Chhotku Sen taking the next two positions. Joti Mane topped the women’s category, followed by Nang Lukhena Choutang and Albina Doley.

The 5-km Fun Run also witnessed participation across both divisions. Agv Niramal Chandra Tiwari secured first place in the men’s category, followed by Rajeev Singh and Toko Agu. In the women’s category, Mamoli Narah finished first, while Joram Mama and Toko Assum secured second and third positions.

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The organisers expressed gratitude to the district administration, sponsors, volunteers and local residents for supporting the event. They said the participation and enthusiasm witnessed during the run reflected the potential for building a stronger fitness culture in the valley.

The Ziro Honour Run 2026 thus served not only as a sporting competition but also as an initiative to encourage greater public participation in fitness activities and strengthen interaction between the Army and the local community.