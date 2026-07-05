Ziro Valley Comes Alive for Grand Dree Festival

ZIRO, July 5: Ziro Valley came alive with traditional rituals, cultural performances, community gatherings and new creative initiatives as the Apatani community celebrated Dree Festival 2026 across multiple venues on Sunday.

The annual agricultural festival, one of the most important cultural events of the Apatani community, brought together thousands of residents, visitors, community leaders and government officials. Prayers were offered for a good harvest, collective prosperity and the continued preservation of indigenous heritage.

This year’s celebrations were distinguished by a multi-venue format, with major programmes simultaneously held at the Biri Dree Ground in Central Ziro, Siilang Ditting Dree Ground in Hija Village and Hong Dree Ground in Hong Village.

While the venues followed the broader spirit and traditions of Dree, each celebration highlighted different aspects of contemporary and traditional Apatani life.

Central Ziro Hosts Core Dree Traditions

At the Biri Dree Ground in Central Ziro, the Central Dree Festival Committee (CDFC), led by Chairperson Gyati Anda and General Secretary Taru Majhi, organised the principal socio-religious and community programmes.

The venue remained the central hub for agricultural rituals and community prayers. It also hosted the prestigious 59th Central Dree Football Tournament, continuing the festival’s long association with sports and community participation.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme and Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra attended the celebrations as Chief Guests.

Hija Blends Heritage With Fashion and Education

At the Siilang Ditting Dree Ground in Hija Village, the Siilang Ditting Dree Festival Celebration Committee (SDDFC), headed by Chairman Dani Yubbe, celebrated its ninth local edition.

The programme was attended by Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperation and Transport Minister Ojing Tasing as Chief Guest, while Toko Jyoti, Chief Engineer, PHE & WS (WZ), attended as Guest of Honour.

The Hija celebrations stood out for introducing new platforms alongside traditional festivities. A major attraction was the debut of Apatani Fashion Week, which brought indigenous textiles and contemporary design together on the same platform.

The initiative sought to present Apatani cultural identity through modern fashion while creating opportunities for designers, models and young creative professionals.

Minister Ojing Tasing appreciated the effort to combine cultural preservation with youth empowerment and contemporary creative expression.

The Hija venue also hosted the 2026 Academic Excellence Awards, organised by the Hija Officers and Welfare Society. Outstanding local students were recognised for their academic achievements, adding an educational dimension to the festival.

Hong Focuses on Traditional Village Heritage

At the Hong Dree Ground, the Local Hong Dree Festival Committee organised celebrations with a strong focus on preserving traditional community practices in one of the largest Apatani villages. Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak attended the programme as Chief Guest.

The Hong celebrations featured community feasts, indigenous sports and traditional musical presentations. Among the cultural highlights were Konchi Danyi vocal performances, reflecting the village’s emphasis on maintaining traditional forms of cultural expression.

The wider celebrations were also attended by Zilla Parishad Chairpersons from Keyi Panyor and Kra Daadi districts, the ZPM of Yazali, Panchayat leaders from Lower Subansiri, former minister Padi Richo, the President of the Tagin Cultural Society, Gaon Buras and Buris, senior citizens and other community representatives.

The scale and diversity of Dree 2026 reflected an evolving festival format in which traditional agricultural rituals remain at the core while sports, fashion, education and youth participation create new avenues for cultural expression.

The simultaneous celebrations across Central Ziro, Hija and Hong also demonstrated the strength of local participation, with individual venues showcasing distinct aspects of Apatani society while remaining connected through a shared cultural identity.

Concluding the festivities, SDDFC Vice Chairman Nada Tagio and representatives of the Central Dree Festival Committee thanked the district administration, volunteers, artists and community members for their support.

The organising committees also appealed to Apatani youth and members of the community living outside the valley to remain actively involved in preserving the festival’s values of unity, hospitality, agriculture and respect for nature.

Dree Festival 2026 concluded with a reaffirmation that cultural traditions can remain relevant across generations by preserving their foundations while creating space for new forms of participation and expression.