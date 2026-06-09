Ziro Valley Celebrates World Bicycle Day with Call for a Greener Future

ZIRO- The scenic landscapes of Ziro Valley witnessed a vibrant display of community participation and environmental awareness as cyclists gathered to celebrate World Bicycle Day 2026 through the Apatani Heritage Village Ride.

Organised by the Lower Subansiri Cycling Association (LSCA) under the aegis of the Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA), the event was held under the theme “Pedal Towards a Healthier and Greener Future.” More than 50 cyclists participated in the ride, highlighting the growing interest in cycling as both a recreational activity and a sustainable mode of transportation.

The event brought together participants from different age groups and backgrounds, including students, educators, community leaders and cycling enthusiasts. Among the participants were 16 students from Hill Queen Education Institute, who joined the ride alongside their Principal, Rubu Lailyang.

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Local leaders also took part in the initiative, including Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Leegang Tatang, underscoring community support for promoting healthy lifestyles and environmental sustainability.

The ride passed through parts of the Apatani Heritage landscape, offering participants an opportunity to engage with the valley’s cultural and natural heritage while advocating for eco-friendly transportation practices.

Organisers said the event aimed to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling, including improved physical health, reduced carbon emissions and stronger community engagement. The initiative also sought to encourage young people to adopt sustainable habits and active lifestyles.

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Speaking at the conclusion of the programme, LSCA President Tage Opo and Secretary Narang Pullo thanked participants and community members for their support. They noted that cycling is increasingly gaining recognition in the region not only as a leisure activity but also as a competitive sport and a practical means of contributing to environmental conservation.

The organisers expressed hope that events such as the Apatani Heritage Village Ride would help foster a long-term culture of cycling in the valley and inspire greater public participation in sustainable mobility initiatives.

As communities across the world marked World Bicycle Day, the event in Ziro Valley reflected a growing awareness of the role cycling can play in promoting healthier lifestyles and addressing environmental challenges at the local level.