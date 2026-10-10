Ziro Students Learn How to File RTI Applications at Awareness Programme﻿

ZIRO- The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri District Administration, organised an RTI awareness programme at Saint Claret College in Ziro on Saturday to familiarise students with their rights under the Right to Information framework and promote transparency in governance.

The programme, held as part of RTI Celebration Week, brought together students, faculty members, district officials and senior representatives of the Information Commission. It focused on the role of the Right to Information (RTI) in promoting accountability and enabling citizens to seek information from public authorities.

State Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin delivered the keynote address, highlighting the importance of RTI in democratic governance. He also appreciated the participation of students and emphasised the value of encouraging young people to understand and exercise their information rights.

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Gamlin was accompanied by State Information Commissioners Vijay Taram, Khopey Thaley and Dani Gambo.

The programme began with a welcome address by Circle Officer Hibu Kapi, followed by remarks from the principal of Saint Claret College, who highlighted the importance of developing civic awareness among students.

Practical guidance on filing RTI applications

A presentation on the RTI framework was followed by an interactive session in which participants learned about the process of filing RTI applications and approaching Public Information Officers (PIOs).

The session focused on helping students understand how citizens can use the mechanism to seek information held by public authorities. The practical orientation was intended to make the process more accessible to young people and encourage informed participation in public affairs.

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The Right to Information Act, 2005, provides a legal framework for citizens to request information from public authorities, subject to exemptions and other provisions under the law. Awareness of the application process and the responsibilities of designated information officers is important for effective use of the mechanism.

Encouraging informed citizenship

The programme sought to strengthen understanding of transparency, accountability and citizen participation among the younger generation.

By bringing students into direct engagement with the Information Commission, the initiative provided an opportunity to discuss how access to information can support public scrutiny and informed civic engagement.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.