Ziro Strengthens Anti-Drug Drive at 21st District NCORD Committee Meeting

ZIRO: The 21st District Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Committee Meeting was held at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall, District Secretariat, Ziro, with district authorities reaffirming their commitment to strengthening anti-drug measures and promoting a coordinated response to substance abuse in Lower Subansiri district.

The meeting was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Radhe Tatung, in the presence of Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Hibu Dumi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Lod Tari. Senior administrative officers, law enforcement officials and representatives from various government departments participated in the meeting to review recommendations from previous sessions and formulate an action plan to tackle drug abuse in the district.

A key focus of the meeting was the protection of young people from substance abuse through preventive and community-based initiatives. The committee recommended providing sports equipment through Zilla members to encourage youth participation in constructive activities.

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It also called for the active involvement of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations (CSOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs) in anti-drug awareness campaigns.

The committee further emphasized the implementation of the NavChetna awareness module in schools to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse from an early age.

Financial support for anti-drug initiatives also featured prominently during the discussions. District Medical Officer (DMO) Millo Kunya highlighted the importance of providing formal financial assistance to grassroots NGOs engaged in awareness and rehabilitation efforts.

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Supporting the proposal, ZPC Hibu Dumi observed that individual financial contributions alone would not be sufficient to sustain long-term initiatives. She urged every government department to contribute resources and advocated a zone-wise implementation strategy, focusing efforts on one Zilla area at a time to maximise effectiveness.

The meeting also addressed rehabilitation and law enforcement measures. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Takhe Rinyo stressed that counselling programmes should not be limited to drug users and victims but should also include drug peddlers as part of broader efforts to disrupt supply networks and reduce repeat offences.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all participating departments to conduct weekly awareness campaigns, strengthen inter-agency coordination and continue working towards the shared goal of making Lower Subansiri a drug-free district.