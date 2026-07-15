Ziro Royal Enfielders Raise ₹4.51 Lakh for Flood Victims Through Charity Ride

ZIRO- The Ziro Royal Enfielders (ZRE) Motorcycle Club has organised two charity initiatives within a span of one week, raising ₹4,51,014 for flood relief in Keyi Panyor district and extending support to inmates of the Grace Rehabilitation Centre in Ziro.

According to Club Chief Nending Ommo, the relief campaign was launched in response to the devastating flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Posa area of Keyi Panyor district on June 24. An online fundraising campaign was initiated the following day, inspired by the long-standing Baro-Manyang friendship between the Apatani and Nyishi communities, which symbolises mutual support during times of crisis.

Although the club had initially planned an offline donation drive in Ziro, it was postponed due to the absence of prior permission from the Lower Subansiri District Administration. Following the launch of a separate donation campaign by the Apatani Students’ Union, ZRE continued its fundraising efforts through online contributions.

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The campaign received support from individuals, organisations, friendship groups and motorcycle clubs from different parts of the country. On July 9, a team of 16 riders from ZRE travelled to Yazali and handed over ₹4,51,014 to the MLA Relief Fund of 16-Yachuli Assembly Constituency MLA Toko Tatung. The contribution was formally received at the Inspection Bungalow in Yazali in the presence of district officials and Zilla Parishad Members.

Earlier that day, the riders were flagged off from Ziro by 17-Ziro Hapoli MLA Hage Appa and his spouse.

Expressing gratitude to donors, Ommo acknowledged the contribution of Open Road Wanderers Motorcycle Club, Sikkim, for conducting its own fundraising campaign in support of the initiative. He also extended best wishes to the club for organising the 16th North East Riders Meet 2026.

In another humanitarian initiative, ZRE collaborated with the Red River Odyssey Motorcycle Club to organise a charity ride on July 11 as part of the inaugural North East Monsoon Odyssey 2026. Around 70 riders visited the Grace Rehabilitation Centre, managed by the Apatani Baptist Association, where they donated cash, food items and refreshments for the residents.

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General-in-Command Duyu Deilyang said the club views motorcycling as more than a recreational activity, describing it as a platform to promote tourism, communal harmony, environmental awareness and social responsibility.

He highlighted several community initiatives undertaken by the club over the years, including voluntarily surrendering aftermarket loud silencers to the district administration, organising plantation and plogging drives, participating in Mission Clean Kley River, supporting environmental campaigns, joining solidarity marches, visiting orphanages and assisting visiting motorcycle clubs while promoting the culture and tourism of the Apatani Valley.

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Concluding the statement, Club Chief Ommo thanked all members for their voluntary service and collective commitment. He noted that the club comprises members from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, including personnel from the armed forces, entrepreneurs, government employees and professionals. Besides members from the Apatani community, the club also includes riders from Galo, Adi, Assam, Kerala and other regions who share a connection with Ziro.

The twin charity initiatives highlight the growing role of motorcycle clubs in community engagement and disaster response. By combining recreational activities with humanitarian outreach, such organisations are increasingly contributing to relief efforts, social welfare and public awareness while strengthening inter-community ties across the region.