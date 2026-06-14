Ziro Marks World Blood Donor Day with Donation Drive, Collects 15 Units of Blood

ZIRO – A voluntary blood donation camp organized at the Blood Centre of Gyati Takka Zonal General Hospital in Ziro marked World Blood Donor Day with the collection of 15 units of blood and the recognition of individuals who have contributed to blood donation and emergency healthcare efforts in the region.

The event was jointly organized by the hospital administration and CRC Hapoli Youth (26th Youth Foundation) under the global World Blood Donor Day theme, “One Drop of Humanity, Give Blood, Save Life.”

According to organizers, the blood collected during the drive will strengthen the hospital’s emergency reserves and support patients requiring blood transfusions during surgeries, childbirth-related complications, trauma cases, and other medical emergencies.

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World Blood Donor Day is observed annually on June 14 to acknowledge voluntary blood donors and raise awareness about the continuing need for safe and regular blood donations.

The programme was attended by Capt. Chirag Singhal of the 756 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Project Arunank, who participated as the chief guest. Addressing participants, he emphasized the importance of voluntary blood donation in supporting public healthcare systems, particularly in remote regions where access to blood can be critical during emergencies.

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Organizers stated that the initiative aimed not only to augment blood stocks but also to encourage greater public participation and awareness regarding blood donation. They noted that community-led campaigns play an important role in addressing misconceptions and promoting a culture of voluntary donation.

A felicitation ceremony was also held to recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed to blood donation awareness, mobilization efforts, and emergency blood support over the past year.

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Those honoured included Capt. Chirag Singhal; Ajit Kumar Pegu, Second-in-Command of the ITBP 60th Battalion, Hapoli; Pastor Dani Tadu, Executive Secretary of ABA; Hage Duyu, General Secretary of HYO and Vice Chief of ZRE; Jiren Teron, General Secretary of CRC Hapoli; Tage Tagyung and Nending Sumpi, Programme Officers of the National Service Scheme at St. Claret College, Ziro; Hage Chobing, President of DHYA; Joram Tado; Topi Sora; Hano Usha, Assistant Professor at MTMC; Tumter Riba; Pebi Gamlin; and Perpum Gamlin.

Special recognition was accorded to Pyagang Tapu for his contribution as an emergency donor of rare Rh-negative blood, a blood type that is often difficult to source during urgent medical situations.

Hospital officials reported that the final collection from the drive comprised three units of A-positive blood, two units of B-positive blood, nine units of O-positive blood, and one unit of AB-positive blood.

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The administration of Gyati Takka Zonal General Hospital expressed appreciation to CRC Hapoli Youth and all participating donors for supporting the initiative. Officials said continued collaboration between healthcare institutions, youth organizations, and volunteers remains essential to maintaining adequate blood reserves and ensuring timely access to blood for patients in need.

As the primary referral healthcare facility for the Lower Subansiri district, the hospital’s Blood Centre operates round the clock to collect, process, store, and provide safe blood and blood components for medical emergencies.