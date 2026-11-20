ZIRO- With preparations underway for the Ziro Honour Run 2026, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme has urged local residents to participate in large numbers, as the Indian Army and Lower Subansiri District Administration expect around 800 runners to take part in the upcoming sporting event on November 29.

The event will be held at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Ziro, and aims to promote physical fitness, healthy living and camaraderie among people from Ziro, other parts of Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring districts.

The Honour Run will bring together national-level athletes, Armed Forces personnel and local residents, offering participants three race categories: a 21-km Half Marathon, a 10-km Honour Run and a 5-km Fun Run, with separate categories for men and women.

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Encouraging local participation, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme expressed confidence that a runner from the region could claim top honours on home ground. He also called upon families, students, fitness enthusiasts and residents to participate in the event and support the runners.

The organisers have announced cash prizes for the top three finishers in each category.

In the 21-km Half Marathon, the first, second and third-place winners will receive ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 respectively. For the 10-km Honour Run, the prizes are ₹15,000, ₹12,000 and ₹10,000, while the 5-km Fun Run winners will receive ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively.

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Every participant completing the run will receive a finisher’s medal, certificate and event T-shirt.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the event is intended to encourage community participation and make physical activity an integral part of everyday life. It also provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate fitness and sporting spirit.

The organisers have stated that participation is limited and requires prior registration along with medical fitness.

Interested participants can register or seek further information through the event helplines 7085830200 and 7768074877.

The Ziro Honour Run 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, with the organisers inviting residents of Ziro and neighbouring communities to participate and make the event a celebration of fitness, unity and sporting enthusiasm.