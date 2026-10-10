Ziro Concludes First Bird and Butterfly Festival with 630 Participants﻿

ZIRO- The Hapoli Forest Division has concluded a four-day celebration marking the 72nd Wildlife Week and the inaugural Ziro Bird and Butterfly Festival, bringing together around 630 participants for wildlife education, field research and community-based conservation activities across the Ziro Valley.

The festival involved school students, local community members, scientists, conservation specialists and district officials. Led by Divisional Forest Officer Tilling Takar, with support from Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, the programme sought to strengthen public awareness of the region’s biodiversity and encourage greater community participation in conservation.

Students and communities take part in conservation activities

Preparations began with creative competitions organised in collaboration with the Apatani Student Union. Students from local schools participated in essay writing, poetry and wildlife painting competitions, using creative expression to explore environmental protection and the importance of local wildlife.

The festival’s inaugural day at Saint Claret College attracted more than 450 attendees and representatives of 19 local organisations. Participants took a collective pledge to protect their natural heritage.

The programme featured exhibitions on local flora and fauna, technical sessions on wildlife laws and reptile safety, and cultural activities. Traditional music performances and mixed martial arts and boxing demonstrations by local youth groups added to the celebrations.

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Field learning inside Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

On the second day, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme flagged off a trekking group from Manipolyang towards Pange Camp in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.

Participants followed a zero-waste, plastic-free approach during the trek, reflecting the festival’s emphasis on responsible engagement with nature.

At Pange Camp, experts conducted sessions on moth diversity, birdwatching and butterfly identification. Specialists associated with Bird Count India, the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), and the Wildlife Trust of India contributed to the learning activities.

The sessions provided opportunities for participants to understand local species, observe wildlife in its natural habitat and learn about methods used to document and study biodiversity.

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Birdwatching and butterfly identification

The third and fourth days focused on field-based learning, including early-morning birdwatching walks and practical butterfly identification along the Orchid Trail.

Conservation ecologists guided participants through observation and identification exercises, helping children and adults develop a closer understanding of the region’s natural ecosystems.

Research presentations and documentary screenings during the evenings encouraged discussions on biodiversity conservation and the challenges facing local habitats.

The festival concluded with a valedictory ceremony at Pange Camp, where participants and competition winners received certificates and awards.

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Organisers seek to make festival an annual event

Addressing the closing ceremony, DFO Tilling Takar expressed hope that the Ziro Bird and Butterfly Festival could become a permanent feature of the state’s annual calendar.

RFO Reddy Bei delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of participants, experts, community organisations and officials.

The festival highlighted how field research, environmental education and community participation can complement one another in conservation efforts. By involving students and local residents alongside scientists and forest officials, the initiative also sought to encourage a lasting sense of responsibility towards the Ziro Valley’s natural heritage.

The inaugural edition has provided a platform for continued dialogue on wildlife protection and biodiversity awareness, with organisers expressing the hope that the festival will grow in future years.