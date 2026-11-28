ZIRO- Despite freezing temperatures on Saturday morning, a group of students, nature enthusiasts and young birdwatchers gathered at Siikhe Lake in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district for the Winter Edition of the 36th Ziro Bird Walk (ZBW), recording 21 different bird species during the morning excursion.

Organised in partnership with the Eco-Club of St. Claret’s College (Autonomous), the bird walk was also held as an extended celebration of Young Birders Month (YBM) 2026, observed across India every November to encourage young people to explore local wildlife and participate in conservation activities.

Armed with binoculars and notebooks, participants explored the wetlands and surrounding trails of Siikhe Lake, observing a combination of resident birds and winter visitors despite the cold weather.

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Among the notable sightings were the Mallard, the brightly coloured Daurian Redstart, the Black-eared Shrike-Babbler and the Lemon-rumped Warbler. These were among the 21 species recorded during the morning’s birdwatching activity.

The participation of students and young nature enthusiasts highlighted the growing interest in community-based birdwatching and environmental awareness in Ziro Valley.

Expressing gratitude to the participants, Koj Mama said their enthusiasm and willingness to brave the freezing morning conditions made the event particularly memorable.

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He observed that seeing young birdwatchers actively participating, observing and showing curiosity about their natural surroundings reinforced the importance of community birding initiatives.

Members of the St. Claret’s College Eco-Club also highlighted the educational value of field-based learning, noting that direct interaction with nature helps students understand environmental issues and develop a personal connection with Ziro’s unique ecosystems.

Promoting the Next Generation of Conservationists

Young Birders Month, observed throughout November in India, aims to introduce younger generations to birdwatching, encourage outdoor exploration and develop an interest in wildlife conservation.

Through special activities such as the Ziro Bird Walk, organisers seek to make birdwatching accessible to students and local communities while building awareness about the region’s rich biodiversity.

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Ziro Valley, known for its distinctive natural landscape and ecological diversity, provides an important setting for such initiatives. Wetlands and surrounding forest habitats offer opportunities to observe a variety of bird species and understand their ecological significance.

The latest edition of the Ziro Bird Walk reinforces the importance of involving young people in nature-based activities and encouraging community participation in environmental protection.

Organisers expressed hope that initiatives like Young Birders Month would inspire more young people to develop an interest in local biodiversity, become future naturalists and contribute towards protecting Ziro Valley’s natural heritage.

The organisers also look forward to welcoming more participants to upcoming seasonal bird walks.