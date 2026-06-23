Zamra Football Club Crowned Women’s Champion at 59th Central Dree Football Tournament

ZIRO- Zamra Football Club emerged as the champion of the Women’s category of the 59th Central Dree Football Tournament 2026 after defeating All Hija Sports Association 2-0 in the final played at Padi Yubee Outdoor Stadium, Ziro.

According to the official tournament report, three teams participated in the women’s competition, which was conducted on a league format from June 14 to June 21. The tournament formed part of the 59th Central Dree Football Tournament celebrations and showcased emerging football talent from the region.

The final match saw Zamra Football Club overcome All Hija Sports Association with a convincing performance, securing the championship title with a two-goal margin.

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Several players were recognized for their individual performances during the tournament. Tanyang Nampi of Zimin Ziro FC was named the Emerging Player, while Taru Suniya of All Hija Sports Association and Kago Asung of Zamra Football Club shared the Highest Scorer award after scoring five goals each during the competition.

The Best Goalkeeper award was presented to Tage Binie of Zamra Football Club, while Tallo Riya of Zamra Football Club was adjudged Player of the Match in the final.

Kago Asung added another accolade to her tally by winning the Player of the Tournament award for her consistent performances throughout the competition.

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All Hija Sports Association finished as runners-up, while Zamra Football Club lifted the winner’s trophy to conclude a successful campaign in the tournament.

The event highlighted the growing participation of women in football in Arunachal Pradesh and provided a competitive platform for players to showcase their skills during one of the state’s prominent sporting events.