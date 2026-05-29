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Yuva Aapda Mitra Disaster Preparedness Training Concludes at Himalayan University

The four-day Yuva Aapda Mitra training programme equipped participants with practical skills in disaster preparedness, first aid, search and rescue, and community-based disaster management.

Last Updated: 29/05/2026
2 minutes read
Yuva Aapda Mitra Disaster Preparedness Training Concludes at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR-  The four-day Training Programme on Disaster Preparedness and Response under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme concluded successfully at Himalayan University, Itanagar, with a valedictory function attended by senior government officials, university administrators, trainers and participants.

The programme was organized by the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India, with the objective of building a network of trained youth volunteers capable of responding effectively during emergencies and disasters.

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The valedictory function was graced by the Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, who congratulated the participants on successfully completing the training programme. In his address, he emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness, community resilience and the critical role of trained youth volunteers in strengthening grassroots-level disaster response mechanisms.

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The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Dipongpou Kamai, Coordinator of the Programme and Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science, Himalayan University. He highlighted the objectives and significance of the initiative and underscored the growing need for disaster preparedness in vulnerable communities.

Also present during the valedictory ceremony were Vijay Tripathi, Registrar of Himalayan University, NSS Coordinator Ibrahim Khan and Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, who commended the efforts of the organisers, trainers and participants.B

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Senior officials from the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, including Additional Secretary-cum-Director (Disaster Management) Kanki Darang, Joint Director Christine Wanglat, Deputy Director Papang Duggong, District Disaster Management Officer Jogam Angu and Senior Consultant Dr. Bhupen Mili, played key roles in guiding and supporting the programme.

During the four-day training, participants received practical exposure to disaster risk reduction, emergency preparedness, first aid, search and rescue techniques and community-based disaster management strategies. The programme focused on enhancing the capacity of youth volunteers to respond effectively during natural disasters and emergency situations.

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Speaking during the valedictory function, officials highlighted the importance of community participation in disaster management and stressed the need to create a culture of preparedness and resilience across the state.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants and a collective pledge to promote disaster awareness, preparedness and resilience within their respective communities.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Christine Wanglat, Joint Director (Disaster Management), expressed gratitude to the National Disaster Management Authority, Himalayan University, resource persons, trainers, university administration, NSS volunteers and participants for contributing to the successful conduct of the programme.

 

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Last Updated: 29/05/2026
2 minutes read
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