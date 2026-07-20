Youth Rally in Itanagar Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Demands Education Reforms

ITANAGAR- Hundreds of youths from across Arunachal Pradesh participated in a peaceful solidarity rally in Itanagar on Monday in support of environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

The rally brought together students, youth organisations, social activists and concerned citizens, who marched through the city carrying placards and banners highlighting issues related to education reforms, transparency in governance and environmental conservation.

Several protesters displayed messages reading “We Stand With Sonam Wangchuk,” “Save Education,” and “Protest Against Failed Education System and Lack of Accountability.”

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Other placards called for fair recruitment, examination accountability and greater transparency, while some demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Participants also carried messages encouraging peaceful democratic participation, including one that read, “I alone cannot bring a revolution, but I can support those who try.”

Another placard used satire to highlight concerns over alleged examination paper leaks and their impact on professional standards.

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Organisers said the rally was intended to express solidarity with Wangchuk and to draw attention to issues of environmental protection, democratic values and accountability in public institutions. Protesters urged authorities to strengthen transparency in recruitment and examination processes while safeguarding constitutional and democratic principles.

The march remained peaceful throughout, with participants raising slogans and carrying banners before concluding the programme without any reported untoward incidents. Local authorities monitored the rally, and normalcy was restored after its conclusion.