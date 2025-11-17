Youth Honour Sardar Patel with Padyatra in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a large Sardar Patel @150 Padyatra was organised in Itanagar on Saturday, honouring the Iron Man’s role in national integration and India’s administrative foundation. The march emphasised unity, Swadeshi values and the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The event was organised by MY Bharat, Itanagar in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. It began at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) and concluded at the Tennis Court in IG Park, drawing active participation from MY Bharat volunteers, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, faculty members and students.

The programme opened with a floral tribute to Sardar Patel, followed by a welcome address from Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC. Patriotic cultural performances by NSS volunteers added to the commemorative atmosphere. As part of the national “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dignitaries planted saplings to promote environmental responsibility.

Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, attending as Chief Guest, described Sardar Patel as the “Architect of United India” and a “fearless Satyagrahi” whose leadership during the freedom struggle reflected his deep commitment to truth and public service.

“Today, the essence of Sardar Patel’s vision must reflect in our commitment to make India truly self-reliant,” he said, stressing that Aatmanirbhar Bharat represents not just an economic goal but a national mindset rooted in unity, responsibility, dignity of labour and Swadeshi values. He called upon youth in Arunachal Pradesh to emerge as frontline contributors to nation-building.

MLA and Advisor to the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, highlighted Patel’s integration of more than 560 princely states and his establishment of institutions such as the IAS and IPS, which continue to anchor India’s administrative structure.

Mayor Tamme Phassang commended MY Bharat and supporting organisations for effectively linking historical legacy with youth-driven civic engagement.

During the felicitation ceremony, Deputy Director, MY Bharat, Gopesh Pandey welcomed dignitaries with traditional scarves and delivered the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the support of collaborating agencies.

The Padyatra was jointly flagged off by Rebia, Namchoom and Phassang, proceeding peacefully amid spirited slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” “Sardar Patel Amar Rahe,” and “Har Ghar Swadeshi.” The march concluded at IG Park with a renewed call for national unity, cultural pride and youth-led participation in strengthening Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The event forms part of a state-wide patriotic youth movement aimed at deepening national pride, reviving Swadeshi values and fostering community-driven resilience in Arunachal Pradesh.