Youth-driven NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh Participate in “Rainbow North East” Consultancy Program

GUWAHATI- Youth-led NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh recently took part in a consultancy program titled “Rainbow North East: Mapping Young Groups in Northeast India,” organized by Ya_All and UNAIDS.

The event addressed critical issues such as women’s rights, sexual health, LGBTQIA+ challenges, environmental concerns, youth substance abuse, transgender livelihoods, and health initiatives.

Two prominent organizations from Arunachal Pradesh, AP QueerStation and Arunachal Citizens’ Rights (ACR), were key participants.

Sawang Wangchha, a queer activist from AP QueerStation, shed light on the struggles of the tribal queer community in addressing LGBTQIA+ topics within a patriarchal society. He also appealed for support from global organizations like UNAIDS to uplift the queer population in the region.

Representatives Shivani Wangkheirakpam and Bamang Buru from Arunachal Citizen’s rights (ACR) emphasized importance of indigenous people’s rights, while also addressing other critical issues such as climate change, HIV/STD awareness, gender empowerment, and the challenges faced by sex workers and child trafficking in Arunachal Pradesh.

The consultancy program also featured organizations from other Northeastern states, such as Akam Foundation, The Humsafar Trust, and Can Youth. A collaboration between UNAIDS and Ya_All, the event marked the second phase of the initiative, with plans to continue addressing pressing issues across Northeast India.