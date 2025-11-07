Youth Congress Protests in Delhi over ‘Vote Theft’ in Haryana Polls

NEW DELHI- Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists marched through central Delhi on Thursday, staging a symbolic “funeral procession” to protest what they described as extensive voter list manipulation in the 2024 Haryana assembly polls. The march, led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Choubey, began near Jantar Mantar and concluded at Parliament Street under heavy police deployment. Participants carried mock coffins, waved black flags, and chanted slogans accusing the ECI of enabling “vote theft.”

The demonstration follows renewed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier this week accused the BJP and the ECI of enabling duplicate voting, citing discrepancies documented in what the party calls the “H Files.” Gandhi claimed that over 25 lakh votes were “stolen” in Haryana, pointing to instances of individuals allegedly appearing multiple times on electoral rolls across states. He also cited a Brazilian woman’s photograph reportedly appearing more than 200 times on Haryana voter lists.

Addressing the crowd, Choubey alleged that the “Congress government in Haryana was stolen through vote theft,” arguing that flawed and duplicated voter rolls undermine democratic legitimacy. Protesters carried placards reading “Loksabha Chair Chori” and “Restore Electoral Integrity,” signalling wider concerns about election credibility.

The Haryana assembly elections, held in October 2024, saw the BJP return to power despite most exit polls predicting a Congress edge. The opposition has since framed the issue as part of a broader “Save Democracy” mobilization, with similar protests surfacing in Rajasthan and other states.

Security remained tight throughout the protest, with barricades placed along Parliament Street. Minor scuffles were reported but no arrests were made. Online, the hashtag #VoteChori trended widely, accumulating more than 50,000 mentions in 24 hours.

As India enters another cycle of state elections, the controversy highlights persistent fissures over the robustness of electoral processes. The Congress has announced further nationwide mobilisations, claiming its signature campaign against alleged “vote theft” has crossed five crore endorsements.