Youth Body Seeks Transparency and Quality in Ongoing Public Works Under Kamba Circle

KAMBA- The All 27th Liromoba Youth Organization (A27thLYO), led by its Interim President Shri Banya Yomgam, met with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamba on Monday to discuss the progress and implementation of various developmental activities under Kamba Circle.

During the meeting, the organization raised concerns regarding the quality of workmanship, transparency in execution, and timely completion of ongoing public infrastructure projects. Members of the youth body emphasized the importance of ensuring that government-funded schemes are implemented efficiently and in accordance with prescribed standards.

According to the organization, the ADC gave a patient hearing to the issues presented and assured the delegation of administrative cooperation in monitoring the implementation of development projects. The ADC also expressed willingness to support future field inspections aimed at assessing the status and quality of ongoing works.

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Following the meeting, the A27thLYO team carried out inspections of several major infrastructure projects currently under construction or development in the area. The projects reviewed included the Mini Secretariat at Kamba, a Two-Bay Fire Station at Kamba, a G+2 Girls Hostel at Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC), Kamki, a Science Stream Building at DPGC Kamki, infrastructure development works at GUPS Dairy Farm, and a Multipurpose Hall in Kamba.

The inspections were conducted as part of the organization’s broader effort to promote accountability and public oversight in development activities within the 27th Liromoba Constituency.

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Speaking after the inspections, Interim President Banya Yomgam said that the organization would continue to serve as a bridge between the public and the administration. He stated that the objective is to ensure that public funds are utilized effectively and that development projects deliver intended benefits to local communities.

The initiative reflects growing participation by civil society and youth organizations in monitoring public infrastructure projects and advocating for transparency in governance at the grassroots level.