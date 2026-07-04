Young Minds Trained in AI, Drones and Smart Farming

PASIGHAT- The third batch of the Skill Development Training Programme on “Agriculture 4.0 Technologies: Building Next-Gen Agri Skills for Tomorrow’s Farms” concluded on Saturday at the 5G Training and Innovation Laboratory of the College of Agriculture, Pasighat.

The seven-day programme was conducted under a NABARD-funded project titled “Empowering Youth and Women through a Pilot Demonstration of Agriculture 4.0 Technologies for Sustainable Farming and Farmer Welfare in Arunachal Pradesh.”

A total of 20 participants, comprising 13 male and seven female trainees from East Siang, Lower Siang and West Siang districts, completed the programme. The participants included agriculture students, rural youth and young professionals who received theoretical and hands-on training in emerging agricultural technologies.

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The programme was coordinated by Dr. Premaradhya N, Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of the Agriculture 4.0 Project, under the guidance of Prof. Sanjay Swami, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Pasighat.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof. R.C. Shakywar, In-charge Dean of the College of Agriculture, who encouraged participants to adopt emerging technologies to promote sustainable agriculture and improve farm productivity.

The valedictory programme was attended by Prof. L. Wangchu, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, as Chief Guest. Prof. R.C. Shakywar, NIELIT faculty member Kumar Harsh and Dr. Mahesh Kumar were also present.

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The speakers appreciated the implementation of the programme and encouraged the participants to apply their newly acquired skills to address practical challenges faced by the farming community.

Nitya Mili, AGM, NABARD, Lower Dibang Valley, who remained virtually connected with the programme, appreciated the initiative and reaffirmed NABARD’s support for technology-based projects aimed at empowering youth and promoting sustainable agriculture.

During the training, participants received expert instruction and practical exposure in precision farming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G communication technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), hydroponics, microgreens, agricultural drones, 3D printing, smart farming technologies and agri-tech entrepreneurship.

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Experts from academic institutions and industry conducted the technical sessions. Kumar Harsh, Sumi Begum and Ankur Mahanta of NIELIT, Pasighat, led sessions on Agriculture 4.0, AI, IoT and agricultural drones.

Dr. Premaradhya N conducted sessions on precision farming and drone applications in agriculture, while Dr. Pavan Kumar Goudar shared case studies of agri-tech startups and rural innovators.

Industry specialists also introduced participants to the technical and regulatory dimensions of emerging technologies. Garvit Pandya of Innovative Unmanned Systems, Gujarat, conducted sessions on drone safety, maintenance, battery management and regulations of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Jongpongdangba Aier of Amantya Technologies introduced participants to 5G communication technologies and their applications in smart agriculture.

Prof. Prashant Jindal of Panjab University delivered an online lecture on 3D printing technology and its agricultural applications, while experts from WOL3D conducted practical sessions on computer-aided design, slicing software and 3D printing workflows.

A major component of the programme was intensive hands-on training. Under the guidance of Ventina Yumnam and Lope Romin, participants gained practical experience in IoT sensor integration, drone assembly, flight planning, agricultural drone operations, mapping and 3D printer operation.

The practical approach was intended to help participants understand how digital technologies can be applied to real-world farming challenges rather than remaining limited to theoretical knowledge.

The programme reflects the growing role of technology in agriculture, where data-driven farming, automation, remote sensing and connected devices are increasingly being explored to improve productivity and resource efficiency. However, wider adoption of such technologies will also depend on access, affordability, technical support and their suitability for local farming conditions.

The organisers acknowledged the support of NABARD, Itanagar, as well as NIELIT Pasighat Campus, Amantya Technologies, Innovative Unmanned Systems, Panjab University, WOL3D, industry partners, resource persons, faculty members and the Agriculture 4.0 Project team.

The programme concluded with participant feedback, certificate distribution and a vote of thanks. Participants appreciated the combination of expert lectures, live demonstrations and practical training, describing the programme as an opportunity to develop technical skills and explore careers in digital agriculture and agri-tech entrepreneurship.

The organisers also announced that the fourth batch of the Agriculture 4.0 Skill Development Training Programme will be held from July 13 to 20, 2026, at the 5G Training and Innovation Laboratory, College of Agriculture, Pasighat.

Students, rural youth, agriculture professionals and aspiring agri-entrepreneurs have been encouraged to register for the upcoming programme.