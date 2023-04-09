Young Arunachal Pradesh Trans woman Victoria Taying Triumphs at Miss Trans Queen India 2023

ITANATGR- In a heartwarming turn of events, Arunachal Pradesh’s queer community has been given yet another reason to celebrate as Victoria Taying, a 19-year-old trans woman, emerged as the 2nd Runner in the esteemed Miss Trans Queen India 2023. The event, held on April 7 at the Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity in Gurgaon, saw participation from transwomen across the country.

Hailing from Pasighat, Miglung Village of Arunachal Pradesh, Victoria Taying’s remarkable achievement has brought not only glory to the queer community but also to the state as a whole. In an interview with the team member of AP Queerstation, Taying shared that her reason for entering the world of beauty pageants was to fulfill her dream and raise awareness about LGBTQIA+ people in Arunachal. Having faced bullying and discrimination since childhood, Taying hopes that her win will help break down the stigma around the queer community and pave the way for more acceptance and understanding.

Currently working as a Front Office Associate in Lalit Hotel, Delhi, Taying expressed her gratitude to the queer community and all those who supported her on her journey. She revealed that many of her close relatives and friends had reached out to her after a long time following her victory in the pageant.

In a phone conversation with the members of AP Queerstation, Taying also revealed that she will be sent to the International Trans Beauty Pageant by the organizers of Miss Trans Queen India. Her success is a testament to her resilience and determination to break free from societal norms and make a name for herself.

As Taying aptly puts it, “The right time will not come, but you have to create that yourself.” The team at AP Queerstation congratulates her on her remarkable win and for making the entire community proud.