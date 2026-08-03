YMCR-Led River Clean-Up Removes Over 2.1 Tonnes of Waste from Yagamso River

ITANAGAR: The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS) and with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (ISCDCL), organised a river clean-up drive along the Yagamso River at Chandranagar on Sunday, removing approximately 2,160 kilograms of waste from the riverbed and its banks.

Apart from clearing waste from the river, volunteers carried out a detailed waste audit to assess the nature and sources of pollution affecting the waterbody. According to the organisers, the audit found that single-use plastics and packaging waste constituted the largest share of the collected waste, followed by construction debris, discarded clothing and various household items.

Among the items recovered were 151 plastic bags, 122 cement bags, 115 playing cards, 77 disposable diapers, 55 plastic bottles, 55 pieces of clothing, 53 instant noodle packets, 50 electric wires, and 33 metal rods, along with sanitary waste, cigarette butts, school bags, medicine packets and electronic waste.

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The organisers said the variety of waste indicated that both household dumping and indiscriminate littering continue to contribute significantly to the degradation of the river.

Speaking on the occasion, YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni said the waste audit was as important as the clean-up exercise because it enabled volunteers to identify the major sources of pollution rather than simply removing waste from the river.

He observed that the prevalence of plastic packaging and other single-use products highlighted the urgent need for greater public awareness and stricter waste management practices in areas adjoining the river. Doni added that YMCR would continue conducting similar clean-up drives and use the audit findings to engage with local authorities and communities on sustainable waste disposal practices.

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The organisers also acknowledged the support of the NICE Generation Church Committee, which provided access to the river and permitted the use of its premises, helping ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Addressing the volunteers, Youth Pastor Robi Bagang commended their efforts, stating that while many people express concern about environmental conservation, the volunteers had translated those intentions into meaningful action. He also appreciated their commitment to community service and environmental protection, noting the importance of such initiatives in promoting civic responsibility.

The organisers expressed gratitude to Pastor Robi Bagang and the NICE Generation Church Committee for their hospitality, cooperation and support in making the river clean-up drive a success.