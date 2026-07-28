YMCR Leads Yamaso River Clean-up, Removes 3,000 kg of Waste in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Marking World Nature Conservation Day, the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (ISCDCL), organised a large-scale clean-up drive along the Yamaso River in C-II Colony, Ward No. 10, removing approximately 3,000 kilograms of waste from the river.

Yamaso River, one of the tributaries of the Yagamso River, joins its sister river near the end of IG Park. The clean-up drive witnessed the participation of volunteers who spent the day clearing accumulated waste from the river and its banks.

Addressing the volunteers, YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni stressed the importance of cleanliness, environmental stewardship and civic responsibility. He urged citizens to take greater ownership of rivers and public spaces and highlighted YMCR’s continued efforts in organising river clean-up campaigns and awareness programmes aimed at protecting Itanagar’s water bodies.

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During the operation, volunteers discovered a large heap of garbage accumulated between two multi-storey residential buildings situated along the riverbank. According to the organisers, the site appeared to be a regular dumping point, with a significant portion of the waste eventually finding its way into the river.

Residents living near the buildings informed volunteers that occupants had allegedly been disposing of waste into and around the river for a considerable period. They claimed that despite repeated complaints, the practice had continued unabated.

A Ward Member present during the clean-up stated that notices had previously been served to the buildings concerned, but these had failed to bring about any behavioural change.

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Expressing concern over the environmental impact, the organisers said indiscriminate dumping of waste threatens public health, aquatic biodiversity and the overall ecological balance of the river. They appealed to the Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), the Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and the Corporator of Ward No. 10 to take appropriate action against those responsible and implement effective measures to prevent further illegal dumping.

The organisers also called upon citizens to actively support river conservation efforts, emphasising that community participation and responsible waste disposal are essential for protecting the region’s natural resources and ensuring cleaner rivers for future generations.