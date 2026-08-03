YMCR, AMMS Launch IEC Drive to Curb River Pollution in Capital

ITANAGAR: In a bid to encourage responsible waste management and environmental conservation, the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS) and with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (ISCDCL), conducted a door-to-door Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign across several residential localities of the capital city on Monday.

The awareness drive covered Industrial Colony, Chandranagar, IG Park Colony, and Niti Vihar Tinali, where teams of volunteers visited around 200 households to educate residents on waste segregation, river pollution, and scientific methods of waste disposal.

During the campaign, volunteers interacted directly with household members, distributed informational materials, and demonstrated practical methods for separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at the source. The campaign also highlighted the adverse effects of indiscriminate dumping of waste into rivers and drains, which continues to impact the water quality of the Itanagar river system and the surrounding ecosystem.

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Speaking on the occasion, YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni said the initiative aims to foster a sense of environmental responsibility among citizens.

“Clean rivers begin with clean habits at home. This campaign is not just about collecting waste responsibly; it is about instilling a sense of ownership among citizens towards their environment. We urge every household to treat waste segregation as a daily discipline rather than an occasional exercise, so that our rivers and public spaces remain free from pollution for generations to come,” he said.

Doni noted that grassroots-level awareness programmes are increasingly important as Itanagar continues to urbanise. He observed that unsegregated waste and indiscriminate dumping have placed additional pressure on municipal waste management systems and contributed to the deterioration of local water bodies.

The organisers said the campaign forms part of their broader efforts to promote sustainable waste management practices and encourage community participation in protecting the environment.