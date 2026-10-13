Yingkiong Rally Demands Release of Detained Protesters, Withdrawal of CAPF Personnel

YINGKIONG- Thousands of people gathered at Yingkiong General Ground on Tuesday in a peaceful rally organised by the Adi Baane Kebang Union (ABKU), demanding the release of seven individuals detained in connection with the ongoing agitation against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The rally saw participation from villagers in Geku, Komkar and other project-affected areas of Siang and Upper Siang districts. Demonstrators expressed concern over the detentions and called for immediate action on a series of demands relating to the proposed hydropower project, the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and administrative action against government employees and Gaon Burahs.

Following the gathering, protesters proceeded peacefully towards the offices of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Yingkiong to present their concerns and demands.

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Five major demands raised

The rally highlighted five principal demands:

1. Release of seven detained individuals: The protesters demanded that all seven individuals be released within 24 hours.

2. Withdrawal of CAPF personnel: The demonstrators called for the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces from Siang and Upper Siang districts.

3. Halt to PFR activities: The protesters demanded an immediate suspension of all Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities associated with the proposed SUMP.

4. Withdrawal of FIRs: The rally called for the withdrawal of all First Information Reports registered in connection with the SUMP agitation.

5. Reinstatement of Gaon Burahs and affected employees: The protesters sought the withdrawal of suspension and termination orders issued against Gaon Burahs (GBs), along with the reinstatement of affected government employees.

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Police cite preventive detention provisions

Speaking to the media, police said the individuals had been detained under preventive detention provisions. The rally’s organisers and participants, meanwhile, demanded their immediate release.

Opposition to the proposed Siang project continues

The rally reflects continuing concerns among sections of the public and community organisations over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, particularly the continuation of preliminary project-related activities and the handling of protests against it.

The protesters’ demands extend beyond the release of the detained individuals to include the presence of security personnel in the two districts, the withdrawal of cases registered in connection with the agitation and administrative action against government employees and Gaon Burahs.

The demand to halt PFR activities indicates that opposition to the proposed project remains a central issue for the demonstrators.

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Focus shifts to government response

By approaching the offices of the DC and SP, the protesters sought to bring their demands directly to the district administration and police authorities.

The next stage will depend on the response of the authorities to the demands for release, withdrawal of security personnel, suspension of PFR activities and reconsideration of administrative and legal action linked to the agitation.

The rally underscores the continuing need for engagement between the authorities and affected communities as concerns over the proposed SUMP and the associated protests remain unresolved.