YINGKIONG- In a push towards strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, Divisional Commissioner (East) Amjad Tak, on Thursday distributed feed-making and food-processing equipment to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and individual beneficiaries of Yingkiong Circle in Upper Siang district.

The equipment distribution programme was organised by the District Industries Centre (DIC), Yingkiong, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, which aims to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and promote entrepreneurship.

The programme was attended by the Director, Hydropower, Ministry of Power, Government of India, the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang district and other dignitaries and officials.

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The distribution is expected to support women entrepreneurs and local beneficiaries in establishing and expanding income-generating activities through feed production and food processing. Access to specialised equipment is expected to improve production capacity, enhance operational efficiency and encourage value addition to locally available resources.

The initiative also seeks to promote self-employment and strengthen the economic participation of women, particularly through collective enterprise activities undertaken by Self-Help Groups.

The RAMP programme focuses on improving the overall MSME ecosystem by facilitating access to support services, enhancing enterprise performance and creating opportunities for small businesses to grow.

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For districts such as Upper Siang, initiatives supporting local entrepreneurship are particularly significant, as they can help harness locally available resources, encourage small-scale industries and generate livelihood opportunities within rural communities.

The programme also highlighted the role of women-led enterprises and SHGs in promoting inclusive economic development. With access to appropriate machinery and equipment, beneficiaries are expected to improve productivity and establish stronger economic foundations for their families and communities.

The District Industries Centre, Yingkiong, continues to facilitate various government initiatives aimed at promoting industrial development, entrepreneurship, skill enhancement and self-employment among local youth, women and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The initiative reflects the broader emphasis on strengthening rural enterprise development and expanding economic opportunities at the grassroots level in Upper Siang district.