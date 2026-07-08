Yazali Cloudburst: Central Team Evaluates Losses as Relief Efforts Continue on Ground

YAZALI- As Yazali and surrounding areas struggle to recover from the devastation caused by a cloudburst and monsoon-related flooding, efforts are moving simultaneously on two fronts — assessment of the damage for possible additional central assistance and immediate relief for affected families.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by Nishtha Tiwari, Joint Secretary (IS-II) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, arrived in Keyi Panyor district to directly assess severe damage to infrastructure and areas affected by flash floods.

The high-level central delegation was accompanied by Dani Salu, Secretary, Disaster Management, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Travelling by road from Itanagar via Kimin, the team conducted multiple on-the-spot inspections along the highway. The delegation assessed extensive formation breaches and active landslide zones that have affected regional connectivity.

The team later visited some of the worst-hit locations in and around Posa NEEPCO Colony and Possa Village to examine the impact of the floods on the ground.

District Administration Presents Detailed Damage Assessment

Following the field inspections, the central team held an interactive session with Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti and Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, along with district officials and representatives of affected communities.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed presentation outlining infrastructure losses, agricultural damage and the district’s immediate relief requirements.

The field observations made by the central team across Yazali and surrounding areas are expected to form a key part of the IMCT’s final assessment report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The report will be significant in determining the admissibility of additional central financial assistance for the state’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Relief Supplies Reach Cloudburst-Affected Families

Even as the central team assessed the scale of the damage, relief efforts continued on the ground for families affected by the disaster.

The Association of Social & Humane Activist (ASHA), led by Managing Director Rajib Kalita, distributed essential relief kits among families bearing the impact of the cloudburst.

Working in coordination with the district administration, the organisation distributed a package of daily necessities, including rice, masoor dal, atta, sugar, salt, spices, cooking oil and soya chunks.

Hygiene supplies were also included in the relief packages to address the immediate needs of affected families.

Umbrellas and Travel Bags Distributed Amid Heavy Rains

With heavy rains continuing and recovery likely to take time, ASHA volunteers returned to the affected areas to distribute umbrellas and travel bags.

The additional items were intended to help residents protect themselves and manage their belongings during the continuing wet weather.

Rajib Kalita expressed gratitude to the district administration and local volunteers, saying that coordination and timely cooperation helped turn the relief initiative into immediate support for affected families.

Assessment and Immediate Relief Move in Parallel

The developments in Yazali highlight two critical stages of disaster response taking place at the same time.

While the central team’s visit is focused on documenting the extent of infrastructure, agricultural and flood damage for a formal assessment of possible additional financial assistance, relief groups and the district administration are addressing the immediate needs of affected residents.

The scale of long-term recovery will depend on the final assessment of losses, restoration of damaged connectivity and infrastructure, and sustained assistance to families whose daily lives and livelihoods have been disrupted.

For the people of Yazali and other affected areas of Keyi Panyor, the immediate priority remains relief and restoration. The IMCT assessment, meanwhile, could play an important role in determining the resources available for the next phase of recovery.