Yana In Style presents Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement

ITANAGAR- The grand event of ‘Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement’, presented by Yana In Style, was held at Waii International Hotel in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on April 22. The event was organized to promote and preserve the traditional handicrafts and textiles of Arunachal Pradesh.

The charitable event provided a platform for artisans and weavers from remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh to exhibit and showcase their creations and products.

The event aimed to revive the rich textiles and promote the products of local designers and artisans by providing networking alliances with partners and markets within the country.

The Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement by Yana In Style ( You Are Not Along In Style) was inaugurated by the special guest of the evening, Talo Potom, deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Complex, Arunachal Pradesh.

The evening was filled with glamour and glitz as designers and weavers showcased their creations in a ramp walk/fashion show. The event also included cultural and awards programmes, clothing and handicrafts exhibition stalls, and an after-party.

The fashion week showcased the social and cultural aspects of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. The designers and weavers were determined to succeed in their mission to promote and preserve loom heritage as well as the vast variety of textiles, indigenous to Arunachal Pradesh.

The event also included the Spring/Summer Fashion Queen and King Award and the Buyer of the Year award. The total footfall for the event was approximately around 350.

The designers who participated in the event were Rupa Rebe, Risha Tok, Angie Chakpu Namchoom, Juno Pinggam, Mikbi Riba, Jibom roley, Yachi Natung taniang, and Yana Ngoba Chakpu, who was also the organizer of the event.

Hiphop artist and music composer, along the chain of rap culture from Itanagar, Karik Yomcha aka Meverick aka karick_y performed at the event.

The event was a huge success, with visitors appreciating the traditional handicrafts and textiles of Arunachal Pradesh. The Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement by Yana In Style is an excellent initiative to promote and preserve the local artisans and weavers of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event has helped to create a bridge between local artisans and designers with buyers and markets both locally and nationally.

Apart from promoting the traditional handicrafts and textiles of Arunachal Pradesh, the event also worked towards providing a livelihood to many artisans and weavers.