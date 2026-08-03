Yak Vaccination Drive Against FMD Begins at 15,400 Feet in Tawang

TAWANG: A three-day Yak vaccination campaign against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has commenced at Dopokhar (Yangtse), located at an altitude of 15,400 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district. The initiative is being carried out jointly by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development, Tawang District, and the Indian Army to safeguard the health of yaks and support the livelihoods of high-altitude pastoral communities.

The campaign aims to vaccinate nearly 300 yaks against Foot and Mouth Disease, a highly contagious livestock disease that poses a significant threat to the Brokpa community, whose primary source of livelihood is yak rearing.

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The vaccination programme is being led by Dr. Thupten Tashi, SVO Jang, and Dr. Sang Khandu, Veterinary Officer, Lemberdung, along with a team of six officials from the department. Besides administering vaccines, the veterinary team has distributed essential medicines to yak herders and provided treatment to several sick animals during the field visit.

The Indian Army has extended logistical and operational support to the campaign by assisting the veterinary team in carrying out the programme under challenging high-altitude conditions. The collaboration highlights ongoing civil-military efforts to improve the welfare of remote border communities.

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According to the department, the vaccination drive will directly benefit eight yak-herder families, including five families from Damteng and three families from Thingbu. The initiative is expected to improve livestock health, enhance productivity, and strengthen the economic security of Brokpa pastoralists.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development reaffirmed its commitment to expanding animal healthcare services in remote and border areas through preventive healthcare, timely disease surveillance, and collaborative initiatives aimed at protecting valuable livestock resources in the district.