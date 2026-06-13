Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung Launches Free Digital Education Mission for Keyi Panyor

YAZALI- In a significant move aimed at transforming the education sector in Keyi Panyor district, 16-Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with educational technology platform Ekluvya to launch a free digital education initiative for students and teachers across the constituency.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Vijayan M.J., Chief Executive Officer of the Keyi Panyor Mission Plan, and Aneil Deepak, Chief Executive Officer of Ekluvya. The initiative forms part of the Comprehensive Action Plan for Education (CAPE) under the broader Keyi Panyor Mission Plan 2040.

Speaking on the occasion, Tatung reiterated the principle guiding the initiative: education should not be treated as a business but as a tool for social transformation. The programme seeks to strengthen public education by improving infrastructure, enhancing accountability, promoting the Right to Education and ensuring equal opportunities for all children.

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The latest intervention follows a series of educational initiatives undertaken in the constituency. Teacher training programmes were conducted on June 8 and 9 to improve classroom effectiveness and learning outcomes. A separate programme was also organised on June 10 to honour, train and empower Anganwadi workers, recognising their critical role in early childhood care, development and foundational learning.

Under the MoU, Ekluvya will introduce a digital learning platform designed to support both students and teachers. The programme will focus on improving academic performance among students from Classes VI to XII while also offering specialised preparation for competitive examinations such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

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The platform will provide digital learning resources, expert mentoring and continuous academic support aimed at bridging educational gaps and expanding opportunities for students in the constituency.

A key feature of the initiative is that it will be implemented entirely free of cost for students and families in Keyi Panyor. The programme seeks to ensure that students studying in government schools gain access to quality educational resources and modern learning tools comparable to those available in more privileged educational settings.

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According to the organisers, the broader objective is to restore public confidence in government schools and demonstrate that a people-centric, accountable and visionary education system can deliver quality outcomes without imposing additional financial burdens on families.

The initiative is part of a long-term strategy to position Keyi Panyor as a model constituency for educational excellence, equity and inclusive development. By focusing simultaneously on students, teachers, Anganwadi workers and educational institutions, the programme aims to create a stronger educational ecosystem capable of supporting future generations.

The launch reflects a growing emphasis on technology-enabled learning and community-driven educational reforms in Arunachal Pradesh, with local leadership seeking to ensure that quality education reaches even the most remote areas.