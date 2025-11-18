X Faces Brief Global Outage, Services Restored

NEWS DESK- X (formerly Twitter) experienced a brief but widespread global outage on Tuesday evening, leaving users temporarily unable to load timelines, refresh feeds, or view posts. The disruption began around 4:36 PM IST, according to data from outage-monitoring platforms.

The outage was notable not only for its global reach but also for the simultaneity of failures across multiple websites. Preliminary indicators pointed to a broader infrastructure issue linked to Cloudflare, a major internet services provider whose network supports numerous platforms.

Several websites unrelated to X also reported malfunctions at the same time, suggesting that the problem extended beyond the social media platform itself.

The disruption, however, was short-lived. X’s services began returning to normal within minutes as technical teams worked to restore connectivity. During the downtime, hashtags such as #TwitterDown and #XDown trended across regions where users still had partial access to other platforms.

In India, users from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Guwahati reported the highest number of access failures. Complaints ranged from incomplete page loading to total inability to refresh timelines.

As of publication, neither X nor its owner Elon Musk has issued an official statement explaining the cause or extent of the outage. While Cloudflare-related issues remain the leading suspected cause, confirmation from the companies involved is awaited.

The brief disruption highlights the fragility of global internet infrastructure and the cascading effects caused by failures within widely integrated service providers like Cloudflare.