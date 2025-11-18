International

X Faces Brief Global Outage, Services Restored

A sudden global outage briefly disrupted access to X, with early indicators pointing to a Cloudflare-related network issue affecting multiple websites.

Last Updated: 18/11/2025
1 minute read
X Faces Brief Global Outage, Services Restored

NEWS DESK- X (formerly Twitter) experienced a brief but widespread global outage on Tuesday evening, leaving users temporarily unable to load timelines, refresh feeds, or view posts. The disruption began around 4:36 PM IST, according to data from outage-monitoring platforms.

The outage was notable not only for its global reach but also for the simultaneity of failures across multiple websites. Preliminary indicators pointed to a broader infrastructure issue linked to Cloudflare, a major internet services provider whose network supports numerous platforms.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Several websites unrelated to X also reported malfunctions at the same time, suggesting that the problem extended beyond the social media platform itself.

Also Read- East Siang Police Warn Against Modified Silencers

The disruption, however, was short-lived. X’s services began returning to normal within minutes as technical teams worked to restore connectivity. During the downtime, hashtags such as #TwitterDown and #XDown trended across regions where users still had partial access to other platforms.

In India, users from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Guwahati reported the highest number of access failures. Complaints ranged from incomplete page loading to total inability to refresh timelines.

Also Read- Governor Parnaik Graces North East NSS Festival

As of publication, neither X nor its owner Elon Musk has issued an official statement explaining the cause or extent of the outage. While Cloudflare-related issues remain the leading suspected cause, confirmation from the companies involved is awaited.

The brief disruption highlights the fragility of global internet infrastructure and the cascading effects caused by failures within widely integrated service providers like Cloudflare.

Tags
Last Updated: 18/11/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds Amid Fragile Regional Stability

Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds Amid Fragile Regional Stability

Ukraine Launches Devastating Drone Strikes on Russian Airbases, Destroys Over 40 Military Aircraft

Ukraine Launches Devastating Drone Strikes on Russian Airbases, Destroys Over 40 Military Aircraft

Earthquake: 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Felt Across Southeast Asia

World Sparrow Day 2025: Raising Awareness for the Tiny Feathered Friends

World Sparrow Day 2025: Raising Awareness for the Tiny Feathered Friends

Video: Sunita Williams Returns to Earth

Video: Sunita Williams Returns to Earth

Pakistan Train Hijacked by Baloch Militants; Train carrying 450–500 passengers

Pakistan Train Hijacked by Baloch Militants; Train carrying 450–500 passengers

Washington plane crash after collision with US Army Chopper

Washington plane crash after collision with US Army Chopper

Tibet Earthquake Update: 95 Dead After 7.1 Magnitude EQ

Tibet Earthquake Update: 95 Dead After 7.1 Magnitude EQ

Jeju Air Jet Crashes in South Korea, Over 170 Dead or Missing

Jeju Air Jet Crashes in South Korea, Over 170 Dead or Missing

Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With 67 On Board Crashes Near Aktau City In Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With 67 On Board Crashes In Kazakhstan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button